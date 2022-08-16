NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday morning, Norfolk Police said they were called to a business for a counterfeit bill. According to officials, employees advised that a male attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka with a counterfeit $100 bill. The officer looked at the bill, which stated "PLAY MONEY" on various parts of it, it was easily recognizable that it was not real.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO