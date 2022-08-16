Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
TICKET TO RIDE: Did you get in?
Clayton Novotny from Motoplex in Norfolk joins the show Friday!. We'll announce the remaining finalists for "Ticket To Ride" with the Polaris ATV giveaway with 106 KIX. Listen for your name, plus we'll have a few extra surprises with Motoplex!. Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on...
norfolkneradio.com
Fender Bender making a stop at River Point Concert Series
Fender Bender is set to make a stop at this Friday’s River Point Concert Series. This is the third time playing in Norfolk, but first at this event, according to lead vocalist and guitarist Mike Bertrand. He says they play a variety of different music genres and invites everyone to come.
News Channel Nebraska
New café-style restaurant now open for business in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A brand new café-style restaurant is now open in downtown Norfolk. Fenders officially opened its doors last week, and so far it's seeing a tremendous response from the community, management said. Manager Micah Milligan said she's seen a great reaction from the public since opening. “They’ve...
northeastnebraskanews.us
New elementary principal eager to build relationships
Trisha Benton Randolph Times RANDOLPH - Denton Beacom knows there’s something special about a small town. He’s excited to be a part of it as the new Randolph Elementary principal, taking the reins from Mary Miller who retired and moved to Lincoln. “I worked in a Class A...
norfolkneradio.com
Tiny house communities may be in Norfolk's future
There could soon be a new residential area coming to Norfolk. The planning commission voted to change city codes to create a tiny-house district. City planner Val Grimes says it can be set up in multiple ways. "To sell of those lots to the people so they own the land...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man killed in Highway 81 accident north of Madison
A Norfolk man died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 81 north of Madison on Wednesday. Read the Norfolk Daily News article by Austin Svehla by clicking this link.
norfolkneradio.com
NORFOLK BOND: How will you vote?
The Norfolk City Council has given its blessing to place a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot to pay for costs to construct an indoor aquatic center, expand and renovate the police station, street and related improvements and improvements to the Ta-Ha-Zouka sports complex. The city expects the sales...
News Channel Nebraska
Madison County hay bale blaze keeps firefighters busy Thursday
MADISON, Neb. -- The Madison Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called out to a hay fire Thursday. MVFR Assistant Chief Paul Kellen said they were called out to the fire at 11 a.m. and were at the scene until about 3:20 p.m. Kellen said they had 24 hay bales on...
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
norfolkneradio.com
Counterfeit $100 sends Norfolk man to jail
Norfolk Police arrested a man Monday after he tried to pass a counterfeit bill. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the 1300 block of Norfolk Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Employees informed officers that a man later identified as Taylor Nelson, 33 of Norfolk, attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka with a counterfeit $100.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. The question is if they’ve been legally saved or stolen. It’s a surprise twist to an ongoing investigation by NCN news partner WOWT.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit bill at Norfolk business
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday morning, Norfolk Police said they were called to a business for a counterfeit bill. According to officials, employees advised that a male attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka with a counterfeit $100 bill. The officer looked at the bill, which stated "PLAY MONEY" on various parts of it, it was easily recognizable that it was not real.
Third township board member fined after voting for huge personal pay increase
The members of the Elkhorn Township Board had voted themselves raises from $600 a year to $33,000 a year during the 2019 floods, citing an increased workload.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify man killed in crash
Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
