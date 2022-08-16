Read full article on original website
anglerschannel.com
Feldermann Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on the Mississippi River
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (Aug. 15, 2022) – Boater Mike Feldermann of Galena, Illinois, caught three bass Saturday weighing 12 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Mississippi River at Prairie du Chien. The tournament was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Great Lakes Division. Feldermann earned $4,052 for his victory.
KIMT
Teen airlifted after being pinned in tractor crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 17-year-old driver was pinned following a tractor crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Iowa. The sheriff's office said the boy was driving a tractor that was pulling a wagon when it entered the ditch on Clay Hill Rd. northeast of Decorah. The teen was pinned in...
KCRG.com
Man arrested for May homicide in Allamakee County
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A man is in custody after a homicide three months ago in northeast Iowa. The Lansing/New Albin Police Department arrested Andrew Karvel, 67, on Wednesday in connection to the death of Daniel Lundy, 83. Lundy was found unresponsive and not breathing on May 9,...
KCRG.com
Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tractor they were driving rolled down a steep embankment, pinning them, according to officials. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, just after 4:30 p.m. when the...
kwayradio.com
Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License
An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
guttenbergpress.com
Editor closes chapter on 10 years at the Courier
Wrapping up articles about other people’s entire lives into a nice and neat bow has become a talent of mine. The words just seem to flow out of my mind, through my soul and onto the keyboard. But ask me to write about myself and the last decade or...
KCRG.com
Allamakee County man accused of killing 83-year-old man
Classes for families impacted by mental illness head to rural Iowa. Leaders with Linn County's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness are working to get more mental health resources to people in rural parts of Iowa. Our Town Peosta: A college course is letting workers work while earning...
KIMT
Early look at incoming rainfall
After what has been days without much sunshine, Tuesday welcomed back a healthy does of Vitamin D. You'll want to get out and enjoy the sun while we have it because StormTeam 3 is tracking another stretch of rainfall moving in before the weekend. Isolated chances for a few light...
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
KIMT
Cresco man pleads not guilty to truck theft, child endangerment
CRESCO, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck and a small child. Steven Robert Wildman, 34 of Cresco, is now scheduled to stand trial November 16 for first-degree theft, violating a custodial order, eluding, third-degree burglary, child endangerment, and OWI-1st offense.
