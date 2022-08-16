Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
What are Versus Boards in Fortnite?
The new Dragon Ball event has officially arrived in Fortnite as of Aug. 16, bringing the power level of the game’s illustrious crossover history to over 9,000. For the remainder of August, players can access the new Dragon Ball Power Unleashed event page from the Fortnite in-game menu. There, players can view the rewards they can unlock by increasing their Power Level and earning Dragon Balls.
Watch: Dragon Ball arrive in Fortnite in this epic new trailer
Fortnite and Dragon Ball have collided with an epic new trailer!. Fans of Fortnite have been hoping for the world of Dragon Ball to be brought into the game and finally, after years of wanting, that has finally happened. While it’s too late to save the disappointing season three of chapter three, the arrival of Dragon Ball characters to the world of Fortnite is a welcomed breath of fresh air and sets up an epic finish to the end of the season.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Leveling Bug Unlikely To Be Fixed This Week
Apex Legends' recently revamped leveling system has a lot of players excited, as the long-awaited change allows players to finally progress beyond the game's initial 500-level cap, collecting more rewards and greatly increasing their odds of receiving Heirloom Shards when opening Apex Packs. Unfortunately, over a week after the launch of Season 14, the new feature still isn't functioning properly, and although a fix is on the horizon, the game's developers say it's unlikely to be released this week.
The Nintendo 64 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
dotesports.com
Fortnite x Dragon Ball event, cosmetic details potentially leaked early
There has been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Fortnite and Dragon Ball collab, with the announcement tweet becoming the most liked post ever on Fortnite‘s Twitter. Many users have been very eager to get new information about the event since it was first found in the files late last month. Now the details of the event have been leaked early, and it looks to be impressive.
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Comes To An End With A Final Story Beat
The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.
dotesports.com
All Fortnite x Dragon Ball Power Unleashed rewards
Now that the Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover event is here, players can get their hands on a variety of different characters from the anime, but that’s not all. There are new challenges, in-game items, and map details that have changed with this new update. If players can complete enough quests over the next week and collect all seven Dragon Balls, they’ll be rewarded handsomely.
Reviewing the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite
Fortnite has brought in the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud but how do they play?. Fortnite has had a pretty lackluster class of weapons and mythic in Chapter 3, Season 3. Sure, the DMR is great and the Darth Vader lightsaber doesn’t suck, but the Charge SMG isn’t anything to write home about and the rest of the lineup of stuff is just lackluster, to say the least. They have tried to rectify that by bringing in more rifles and that’s helped but it’s been bare bones this season.
A Strange Bug With An Opponent In The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Results In The Player Being Trapped In An Endless Loop
Even though it debuted more than five years ago, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still a tremendously popular video game. The vast, stuffed-full-of-things-to-do and-discover setting of the Switch game, combined with its powerful physics engine, entices players back to the realm of Hyrule. Unfortunately, even though...
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Entropy Centre - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
Think in reverse. Outsmart the impossible. A mind-bending and deviously challenging first-person puzzle adventure (with a talking gun). Coming 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Gamespot
Explore And Command An Army Of Wyverns In Upcoming Strategy Game Call Of Dragons
Farlight Games, the publisher behind Dislyte, has announced a new medieval fantasy RTS mobile game: Call of Dragons. In Call of Dragons, players will lead an army of wyverns and dragons across what Farlight refers to as a "massive, infinitely zoomable battlefield." Along with real-time strategy mechanics, players will also...
Gamespot
itsnotjad3n
How To COMPLETE ALL DRAGON BALL Z POWER UNLEASHED QUESTS in Fortnite! (Free Rewards Challenges) Click right here for a tutorial↓↓↓https://shrinke.me/0qCXNa.
You can now watch episodes of Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite
Fortnite fans and Dragon Ball fans can now veg out and watch some Dragon Ball Super. Dragon Ball is an iconic franchise that has stretched and lasted for nearly 40 years. It’s had several original versions, ranging from Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Z, to Dragon Ball GT. After GT, many fans thought the series was over. Dragon Ball Z Kai was a re-release of the Z franchise, and really only served to pair down the franchise and re-sell DVDs for the 20th anniversary.
Gamespot
Naraka: Bladepoint's Largest Update Yet Adds New Character And Massive Map
On August 19, Naraka: Bladepoint updates with a new map, Holoroth, and a new character, Zipin Yin. The update also celebrates the game's one year anniversary with log in rewards and a free trial. Holoroth is the largest map in the game thus far, and will introduce new weather conditions...
Gamespot
Hasbro Has A Big-Budget G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Game In The Works
After making its name in toys and board games, Hasbro is the latest big company trying to break into the video game industry. With six video game studios now under its belt, the company is making games based on its impressive stable of franchises, which reportedly includes a "big-budget" game centered around the G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes.
Just Cause devs spent two years on an Iron Man game before it got cancelled over 'company politics'
Former Avalanche boss Christofer Sundberg let slip a few details about the project in an interview with MinnMax.
Gamespot
Saints Row - Everything To Know
Similar to the rest of the series, Saints Row is being developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver. With this opportunity to start over, series developer Volition wanted to create criminals that were more relatable and one way of doing that was to show those goons starting from nothing. Each of the new criminals are just trying to make ends meet and head out on their own because they are tired of working for other gangs. Their goal is to get rich and take over the fictional city of Santo Ileso, a huge and vibrant sandbox in the American south west.
