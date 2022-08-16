Just after he signed a bill dramatically restricting abortion on April 11, 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed great respect for the courts and the rule of law. But more than three years later — in a case involving Republican gerrymandering — DeWine’s staff seems to be saying he doesn’t have to listen to the […] The post DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO