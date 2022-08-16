Read full article on original website
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
Father of missing woman arrested, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned. Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was...
Second teen charged in deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police said they made a second arrest connected to a deadly shooting at a Downtown Charleston apartment complex. CPD arrested a 16-year-old male Thursday and charged him with murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm under 18 years of age. On […]
Man arrested in missing woman’s case ordered to wear GPS monitor, not to leave state
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man, who was arrested as police continue to investigate a missing person case, has now been ordered to wear a GPS monitor and is not allowed to leave the state, according to the Charleston County Public Index. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was arrested on a...
Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle, report says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
Pair arrested in Summerville homicide
A recent call-for-assistance on the part of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office revealed the presence of a deceased 21-year-old female inside a Swanson Drive residence on the night of Aug. 17. Investigating police concluded murder to be the cause of death. After spending the night tracking leads and gathering evidence,...
Father of missing woman’s child arrested, her car found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they found a vehicle connected to a missing woman late Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex. Police said the 2010 Range Rover SUV, the vehicle of missing person Megan Rich, was found in West Ashley, one week after it had last been seen in the area of James or Johns Islands.
Charleston Police release photo of vehicle connected to missing woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is again asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2010 Range Rover connected to a missing person investigation. Police are searching for Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on Friday. Police previously said Rich may be driving...
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
Charleston teen charged in slaying at Bridgeview Apartments
A 15-year-old boy faces murder and armed robbery charges in a woman's fatal shooting at Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Charleston. Charleston police found Jasmine Benjamin, 31, around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in a breezeway at the apartments on North Romney Street. The Summerville woman died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
Police arrest man after stabbing at North Charleston convenience store
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the K&D Mart off Remount Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a disturbance. When police arrived, they found a […]
Deputies find reported missing man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing was found Thursday night. Andrew “Drew” Moore, 28, was located safe and unharmed.
Man arrested in connection to armed robbery of landscaping nursery
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a landscaping nursery in Beaufort was robbed back in February. Andrew Brown, 37, of Beaufort, is charged with one count of armed robbery. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Jericho Road on Feb....
Charleston Police searching for missing woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing since Friday. Megan Rich, 41, was last seen in the area of James Island, police say. She may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with SC license plate 7714QJ.
SCHP investigating NCPD officer-involved collision
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating after a North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officer was involved in a Wednesday afternoon single-vehicle collision. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue, according to NCPD. SCHP said that the...
Police: 1 detained at West Ashley convenience store after report of shots fired
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person has been detained after they investigated a report of shots fired at an apartment complex. Police responded to a call at 7:37 p.m. about someone shooting into an apartment on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The resident of the...
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new furry addition to the force. Odin is a two-year-old Sable German Shepard trained in narcotics, article searches, tracking, and criminal apprehension. Odin and his handler Corporal D. Carr graduated from AK9I, an accredited K9 training institution in Virginia, a few months ago. […]
2nd teen in custody after slain man's body found in burning shed in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — Another teen has been charged in the slaying of a man whose charred body was found last month in a burning shed. Cooper Lee Hawkins was charged Aug. 11 with murder in the killing of Rayvonta Deas. He is being held without bail at the Berkeley County jail.
