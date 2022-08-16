Read full article on original website
Related
colchestersun.com
A two-vote difference between Erhard Mahnke and Martine Gulick sparks recount between the two Chittenden-Central State Senate candidates
ESSEX — A two-vote difference has sparked a recount for the Democratic nomination in the Chittenden-Central State Senate race. The recount will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19. The recount was petitioned by candidate Erhard Mahnke, who lost by two votes to candidate Martine Gulick. The law...
mynbc5.com
Technological glitches delay Vermont's official certification of primary election
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Montpelier, Secretary of State Jim Condos announced he had to postpone certifying final results from last week’s primary election due to technical glitches with the software used to produce the tallies. The Secretary of State’s office has used the same software system to tabulate...
mychamplainvalley.com
Governor Scott announces 10-point public safety plan
Montpelier, VT — Governor Phil Scott has issued a 10-point plan to address public safety enhancement and violence prevention. The plan revolves around reinforcing frontline law enforcement capacity and expanding on prosecution capacity to assist with the backlog of cases the courts are dealing with. “Vermont is among the...
mynbc5.com
LIVE: Secretary of State Jim Condos speaks about primary certification delay
Secretary of State Jim Condos is speaking about a delay in certifying Vermont's primary election results in Montpelier with other state officials. Click the video player above to view a livestream of this event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott releases 10-step plan to help improve public safety
BERLIN, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott released a new 10-point public safety plan this week, which aims to help keep the public safe, eliminate the backlog of cases in county courts and create better collaboration between the state’s executive and judicial branches. “[We] thank the governor for stepping...
mynbc5.com
New York State House 2022 primary: See results
New Yorkers went to the polls on Tuesday to vote for who they want to represent them in State House of Representatives during the second primary election of the year. Check back here to see live results as they are counted. If you don't see results, click here. Back to...
thecentersquare.com
Enforcement now included in Vermont's code of ethics
(The Center Square) – Public servants in Vermont are now being held to a strict code of ethics, a new report shows. Vermont, Multistate reports, codified Senate Bill 171 in May, which took effect in July, outlining the basic requirements pertaining to gifts and revolving door restrictions while at the same time guiding public servants away from conflicts of interest.
Windham County Senate field rises to 6 candidates with party switch
The unofficial top Republican vote-getter in last week’s primary, disavowed by Vermont GOP leaders for displaying fascist and alt-right symbols, will run as an independent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County Senate field rises to 6 candidates with party switch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance
Governor Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety and violence prevention. Governor Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety and violence prevention. Health officials watch infections overseas to gauge flu season. Updated: 6 hours ago. Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this...
Vermont Conversation: Vermont's anti-Republican Republican congressional candidate Liam Madden
The Vermont Conversation with David Goodman is a VTDigger podcast that features in-depth interviews on local and national issues with politicians, activists, artists, changemakers and citizens who are making a difference. Listen below, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify to hear more. Liam Madden handily won the...
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Absentee ballots now available for New Hampshire voters for Sept. 13 primary
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters can now get absentee ballots for the upcoming state primary. All absentee voters need to do is drop by their city or town clerk's office. The deadline for city and town clerks to accept absentee ballots filed by the voter in person is...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Public Works performs test as residents complain about water coloration
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 4...
WMUR.com
Man acquitted in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 appears before immigration judge
CONCORD, N.H. — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly afterhe was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26,...
A Permit Pileup Is Leaving Outdoor Weed Growers in Legal Limbo
On her remote land in Woodbury, Jezebel Crow wants to start a weed farm. Crow, who raises goats and works in the Plainfield Co-op's produce department, is like many of the Vermonters seeking to supply sun-grown cannabis to the new recreational marketplace: She has experience growing, little startup cash and serious misgivings about ceding to government regulation.
NAACP: Ban sales of racist items at VT state fair
A vendor at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates (NEACA) Gun Show held in Rutland City, Vermont on Aug. 13-14 was allegedly permitted to sell shackles with connections to slavery.
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. “The foundation needs repair work,” Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s just an old camp, but I enjoy working (on it).” Lidstone, who grew up in Maine, declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A search of Maine county registers of deeds did not show any recent transactions involving Lidstone, but a cousin confirmed that he had moved to Maine, and a Facebook post had photos of Lidstone with a family member in his new home.
Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions
As the start of the school year nears, low-income and rural districts are more likely to be coming up short. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions.
mynbc5.com
176th Vermont State Fair runs through Saturday
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
Comments / 1