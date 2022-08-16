ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Governor Scott announces 10-point public safety plan

Montpelier, VT — Governor Phil Scott has issued a 10-point plan to address public safety enhancement and violence prevention. The plan revolves around reinforcing frontline law enforcement capacity and expanding on prosecution capacity to assist with the backlog of cases the courts are dealing with. “Vermont is among the...
Gov. Scott releases 10-step plan to help improve public safety

BERLIN, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott released a new 10-point public safety plan this week, which aims to help keep the public safe, eliminate the backlog of cases in county courts and create better collaboration between the state’s executive and judicial branches. “[We] thank the governor for stepping...
New York State House 2022 primary: See results

New Yorkers went to the polls on Tuesday to vote for who they want to represent them in State House of Representatives during the second primary election of the year. Check back here to see live results as they are counted. If you don't see results, click here. Back to...
Enforcement now included in Vermont's code of ethics

(The Center Square) – Public servants in Vermont are now being held to a strict code of ethics, a new report shows. Vermont, Multistate reports, codified Senate Bill 171 in May, which took effect in July, outlining the basic requirements pertaining to gifts and revolving door restrictions while at the same time guiding public servants away from conflicts of interest.
Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance

Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance

Governor Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety and violence prevention. Health officials watch infections overseas to gauge flu season. Updated: 6 hours ago. Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this...
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
A Permit Pileup Is Leaving Outdoor Weed Growers in Legal Limbo

On her remote land in Woodbury, Jezebel Crow wants to start a weed farm. Crow, who raises goats and works in the Plainfield Co-op's produce department, is like many of the Vermonters seeking to supply sun-grown cannabis to the new recreational marketplace: She has experience growing, little startup cash and serious misgivings about ceding to government regulation.
WOODBURY, VT
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. “The foundation needs repair work,” Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s just an old camp, but I enjoy working (on it).” Lidstone, who grew up in Maine, declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A search of Maine county registers of deeds did not show any recent transactions involving Lidstone, but a cousin confirmed that he had moved to Maine, and a Facebook post had photos of Lidstone with a family member in his new home.
176th Vermont State Fair runs through Saturday

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
