4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla Chiu
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.AndTheRestIsHerStoryMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Star C.J. Stroud Has Honest Admission On Losses To Oregon, Michigan In 2021
C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes were punched in the mouth when they hosted Oregon in Week 2 of the 2021 college football season. History repeated itself later on in the season when the Michigan Wolverines bullied Ohio State in the trenches. It was a valuable learning lesson for Stroud, who...
Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’
Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson speaks with the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. Entering his 27th year as a college coach, including his ninth at Ohio State, Larry Johnson is the one returner among the Buckeyes defensive staff.
OSU’s Harrison shuts off outside noise
COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison likes new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense because it allows him and his teammates to make plays and be more active. But there’s another place Harrison plans to be less active in his fourth season with the Buckeyes. That...
Ohio State Football: Kevin Wilson concerned about run game
The Ohio State football team is hard at work before their first game in just over two weeks. They are using these last few days of Fall camp to get ready for their opener against Notre Dame. Unfortunately, there’s still one aspect of the offense that needs work. That...
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Running Back Reportedly Suffers 'Severe' Injury, To Miss 2022 Season
Ohio State's running back depth has taken a serious hit ahead of the 2022 season. Buckeyes redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor has reportedly suffered a "severe" injury and will miss the entire 2022 season. Pryor, a four-star recruit from the 2021 cycle, was projected as a third-string running back...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
columbusunderground.com
Atlanta-Based Esco Restaurant & Tapas Expands to Columbus
A new restaurant and lounge will make its debut Downtown this fall. Atlanta-based Esco Restaurant & Tapas will open its first Ohio location at 31 E. Gay St., the former home of Pub Mahone which closed at the end of March. Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay is the owner and operator...
614now.com
After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening
Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended
HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
Lancaster, August 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lancaster. The Hamilton Township soccer team will have a game with Lancaster High School on August 16, 2022, 13:00:00. The Hamilton Township soccer team will have a game with Lancaster High School on August 16, 2022, 14:45:00.
Intel in Ohio: How will the new plant change roads, water and energy?
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, also has the mayor in New Albany making a fishing reference. “I kind of like to say it’s sort of like a fishing story,” said Mayor Sloan Spalding. “We caught the […]
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
I-70 eastbound ramp reopened after semi broke down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ramp on I-70 eastbound in Columbus has reopened after a semi-trailer truck broke down. Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, police arrived at I-70 eastbound at Hilliard-Rome Road to assist a disabled truck blocking traffic on the highway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Officers shut down the ramp from […]
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
