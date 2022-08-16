ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

OSU’s Harrison shuts off outside noise

COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison likes new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense because it allows him and his teammates to make plays and be more active. But there’s another place Harrison plans to be less active in his fourth season with the Buckeyes. That...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Hawaii State
AthlonSports.com

Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'

Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense

Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
columbusunderground.com

Atlanta-Based Esco Restaurant & Tapas Expands to Columbus

A new restaurant and lounge will make its debut Downtown this fall. Atlanta-based Esco Restaurant & Tapas will open its first Ohio location at 31 E. Gay St., the former home of Pub Mahone which closed at the end of March. Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay is the owner and operator...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening

Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Buckeyes#American Football#College Football
10TV

Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended

HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NBC4 Columbus

I-70 eastbound ramp reopened after semi broke down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ramp on I-70 eastbound in Columbus has reopened after a semi-trailer truck broke down. Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, police arrived at I-70 eastbound at Hilliard-Rome Road to assist a disabled truck blocking traffic on the highway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Officers shut down the ramp from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath

Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
HEATH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy