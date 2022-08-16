Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO