Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are Losing It Over Sydney Sweeney's Vintage Green Mugler Dress From The HCA TV Awards: 'I Need Time To Recover'
Sydney Sweeney just donned a vintage, deep green Mugler dress to the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards and wowed fans in the process! The Euphoria star, 24, stunned in a curve-hugging mini dress from the luxury French label— an off-the-shoulder piece with intricate sleeve detailing, belted, cinched waist emphasis, and a peplum-esque, thigh-skimming hemline.
Sydney Sweeney Buckles Into ’80s Minidress & Sheer Pumps at HCA TV Awards 2022
Sydney Sweeney brought sleek style to the Hollywood Critics Association’s 2022 TV Awards. The “Euphoria” star hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, wearing a deep green velvet 1981 Mugler minidress. Styled by Molly Dickson, the strapless vintage piece featured a plunging neckline and an exaggerated sculpted bodice. Cinching the piece was an attached belt, creating a dynamic silhouette. Sweeney’s outfit was finished with diamond jewelry from De Beers. When it came to footwear, Sweeney completed her slick look with equally sleek pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps. The new Tory Burch ambassador’s outfit was paired with a set of sheer...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet
Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body. “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Looks Like Royalty in a Sheer Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
Heidi Gardner Pops in Daring Keyhole Dress & Boots With Aaron Donald on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet
Click here to read the full article. Heidi Gardner gave her quirky style a slick twist for the 2022 ESPYS Awards. Hitting the Dolby Theatre’s red carpet with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Gardner posed in a striped Moschino dress. The “Saturday Night Live” star’s halter-neck style featured a black and pink linear print, as well as collared halter-neck silhouette with a keyhole bodice cutout and black leather buckled belt. Completing Gardner’s Shea Daspin-styled ensemble was a rounded black leather bag and sparkly drop earrings. Donald also popped on the red carpet in a khaki green button-down and matching pants, cuffed...
Michael B. Jordan Shows Off His Incredible Muscles In A Chanel Sleeveless Sweater
Michael B. Jordan was blessed by the hands of celebrity stylist Jason Bolden for the red carpet premiere of Amazon's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.
Keke Palmer Sees Green in Lace Gown and Satin Platforms at ‘Nope’ London Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer packed a punch at the London premiere for her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While hitting the red carpet with co-star Daniel Kaluuya at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the Emmy Award-winning star posed in a green lace gown. The long-sleeved number featured a swirling floral pattern, as well as a dramatically feathered midsection. Completing Palmer’s ensemble were delicate sparkling huggie earrings, allowing her statement dress to take center stage. Palmer’s footwear of choice consisted of an equally bold pair of platform sandals. The “True Jackson, V.P.” actress’ style included stiletto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style
Everything About Kourtney Kardashian's Bubblegum Pink Trench Coat Screams Barbiecore
As far as impromptu Kar-Jenner photoshoots go, truly no location is off-limits. As long as the sisters are wearing an Instagram-worthy outfit (and let's be honest, when aren't they?), you can trust a DIY photoshoot — or a real one! — isn't too far behind. Case in point? Kourtney Kardashian just shared a dump of photos showing off one very Barbie girl outfit in the furthest thing from a Barbie world setting: the men's bathroom.
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party
Click here to read the full article. Ava Phillippe took a walk on the edgy side for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday night. The social media influencer — and daughter of Reese Witherspoon — arrived at the event in a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her outfit an edge was a black vest with a pointed hemline, as well as ornate gold and black embroidery and swirling loop closures. However, Phillippe wasn’t the first star to wear the vest; “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung also...
Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces ’90s Trends in ‘Juicy’ Bamboo Earrings & Baggy Jeans With Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday in a plethora of designer staples. From head to toe, all of her statement pieces accented each other and emphasized the actress’s mastery of street style. The Pattern Beauty founder wore her curls in a bun, the hair smoothed back. The “Girlfriends” lead wore a fresh face, bare without makeup as she covered her eyes in Balenciaga sunglasses. Adorning her attire was a pair of large gold bamboo earrings with the word “juicy” framed in the center. The choice of earrings...
Fran Drescher Boosts Swirling D&G Bralette Dress With White-Hot Heels for ‘Uncoupled’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Fran Drescher took a bold step forward at the “Uncoupled” premiere in New York City on Tuesday night. Arriving at Paris Theater, the “Nanny” actress posed with Peter Marc Jacobson in a printed outfit by Dolce and Gabbana. Her ensemble featured white trousers and a matching plunging bralette, featuring a swirling blue print with a grid layer to mimic mosaic tiles. Layered atop the set was a matching cardigan. Drescher accessorized simply, pairing her look with a delicate pendant necklace and a quilted white leather shoulder bag. Drescher completed her ensemble with a set of...
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
In Style
The Eco-Friendly Sneaker Brand Eva Longoria and Mila Kunis Wear Launched Its Most Colorful Shoes Yet
What do celebs like Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis, Ben Affleck, and Olivia Wilde all have in common? They wear Løci sneakers. The modern and sustainable shoe brand is royals-approved, too — even Princess Eugenie has sported a pair of its kicks. It comes as no surprise that Hollywood and royalty love the comfy, stylish sneakers, some of which have sold out upwards of five times; now, Løci just launched its most colorful styles yet, and they're destined to go out of stock in a flash.
In Style
Florence Pugh Confirmed Her Split from Zac Braff
After months of speculation, Florence Pugh has confirmed her split from boyfriend of three years, Zac Braff. While promoting her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, Pugh shared that the two went their separate ways quietly to avoid unsolicited opinions from the public. "We've been trying to do this separation without...
Yara Shahidi Straps Into Chunky Velcro Sandals & Yellow Lettuce Top With Mother Keri Shahidi
Yara Shahidi put her signature eclectic twist on casual summer staples while out in New York City with her mother Keri Shahidi on Sunday. The “Grown-ish” actress looked cool and clad for the mother-daughter outing. Yara hit the streets of the Big Apple in a sunny yellow turtleneck top. The sleeveless piece was complete with a lettuce trim throughout. She paired the garment with denim shorts that had subtle distressed details on the hem. The “Black-ish” star carried her must-haves in a Christian Dior shoulder bag. Yara parted her curly tresses in the middle and kept two black hair ties on her...
Ivo Graham review – bashful posh comic grows up with a skilful new show
It’s a feature of standup that comedy watchers, more than adherents of other art forms, can see artists grow up before their eyes. When Ivo Graham first emerged, the only challenge this bashful young comic faced was being unfashionably posh and repressed. With this year’s offering, he’s a grizzled dad, bearded and bruised by relationship breakup. “We’re not at V festival any more, m’boy!”, he reflects ruefully, as life throws him into a diplomatic drinks date with the new partner of his little girl’s mum. Oh, maturity! It’s not always fun, but it’s added a bit of heft, some fruitful battle-scarring, to Graham’s comedy.
Nicole Scherzinger Illuminates in Glass-Effect Crystal Gown & Mirrored Heels for Dinner Date With Andrew Llyod Webber
Click here to read the full article. Nicole Scherzinger made a statement as she arrived at a late dinner with Andrew Lloyd Weber at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The singer wore a shimmery, one-shoulder gown accentuated with crystal detailing. The dress featured a thigh-high slit, which connected at the right side with crystal embellishments throughout to create an effect that looked like glass. As for footwear, Scherzinger coupled the striking look with equally dazzling open-toed platform heels. The shoes featured a silver metallic, mirrored finish and 5-inch heels. Staying in line with a classic look, Scherzinger’s shoe style is ideal...
Comments / 0