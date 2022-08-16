ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Fiery crash on I-75 in Sarasota kills two, shutting down lanes

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zSGG_0hJAfqsI00

UPDATE: All lanes of I-75 have reopened, but delays are still expected.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is assisting in a fiery crash that happened Tuesday morning, shutting down parts of Interstate 75.

The crash happened on I-75, just north of exit 210, the exit to Fruitville Road. All southbound lanes of I-75 are being diverted to University Parkway, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that it was a fatal crash. Both the driver and passenger died after the car flipped due to a blown-out tire. Bystanders tried to help the victims escape the car, but within minutes, the car was engulfed in flames, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Highway patrol responded to the crash at 9:30 a.m.

ICYMI: Sarasota Police aim to improve pedestrian safety with new traffic program

Deputies are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol and encouraging drivers to use alternative routes.

Authorities are expecting major delays throughout the area.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Fiery crash on I-75 in Sarasota kills two, shutting down lanes

SARASOTA, FL
