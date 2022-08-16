UPDATE: All lanes of I-75 have reopened, but delays are still expected.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is assisting in a fiery crash that happened Tuesday morning, shutting down parts of Interstate 75.

The crash happened on I-75, just north of exit 210, the exit to Fruitville Road. All southbound lanes of I-75 are being diverted to University Parkway, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that it was a fatal crash. Both the driver and passenger died after the car flipped due to a blown-out tire. Bystanders tried to help the victims escape the car, but within minutes, the car was engulfed in flames, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Highway patrol responded to the crash at 9:30 a.m.

Deputies are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol and encouraging drivers to use alternative routes.

Authorities are expecting major delays throughout the area.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Fiery crash on I-75 in Sarasota kills two, shutting down lanes