Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it

ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets.

Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices.

Android has more than 2.5billion users worldwide Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Android 13 is available for Google Pixel phones today Credit: Google

The home screen is more customizable than ever thanks to improvements to Android's Material You program Credit: Google

The new software comes with jazzy playback interface generated by the content playing Credit: Google

Android 13 allows users to set language on an app-by-app basis Credit: Google

Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones starting today - the oldest eligible model is the Pixel 4, released in 2019.

Later this year, the new software will roll out to Android-friendly devices that were not manufactured by Google, like the Samsung Galaxy.

The new features in Android 13 include flashy updates to Material You, Android's customization tool, and smarter security procedures running in the background.

Some of the new additions are comparable to existing features on the iPhone, while others are more novel concepts that set Android 13 ahead of the pack.

Material You was introduced with Android 12 and allows users to personalize the color scheme of their apps and controls.

With the update in Android 13, the user can even alter the color of third-party apps downloaded from the Google Play Store and give the device a clean, uniform look that can be changed with a few taps.

VP of Product Management Sameer Samat described the feature as "making your home screen more cohesive and unique to your style" in a Google blog.

Android 13's tailored-made look and feel could be the feature that iPhone users will come to envy the most.

With the new software, notifications are an opt-in service rather than the default - apps developers will have to request permission to send the user notifications.

Android 13 also upends another default setting by enabling the user to hand-select which photos and videos are shared with apps, as opposed to making their entire library accessible.

The update also introduces a smarter clipboard that will clear itself of sensitive data like passwords that have been copied to it.

The software glows with user personalization and common-sense security protocols, and it's powerful enough to be felt in the hardware.

Android 13's Spatial Audio adjusts the mix based for users that have headphones with head tracking capabilities.

Android is behind Apple in multitasking across devices, but Google will try to close that gap by introducing messaging apps on Chromebook laptops.

The Verge compared the feature to iMessage functionality on the Mac and that Google will collaborate with developers like Signal.

Samat's blog also explains that in the future, users will be able to copy and paste content from phone to tablet and back.

Users with eligible Pixel phones will need to plug in their devices and charge up over 50% to download.

Navigate to Settings and tap System Update to activate the update, which can take up to 30 minutes to complete.