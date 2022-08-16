ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it

By Tyler Baum
 2 days ago
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets.

Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices.

Android has more than 2.5billion users worldwide Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Android 13 is available for Google Pixel phones today Credit: Google
The home screen is more customizable than ever thanks to improvements to Android's Material You program Credit: Google
The new software comes with jazzy playback interface generated by the content playing Credit: Google
Android 13 allows users to set language on an app-by-app basis Credit: Google

Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones starting today - the oldest eligible model is the Pixel 4, released in 2019.

Later this year, the new software will roll out to Android-friendly devices that were not manufactured by Google, like the Samsung Galaxy.

The new features in Android 13 include flashy updates to Material You, Android's customization tool, and smarter security procedures running in the background.

Some of the new additions are comparable to existing features on the iPhone, while others are more novel concepts that set Android 13 ahead of the pack.

Material You was introduced with Android 12 and allows users to personalize the color scheme of their apps and controls.

With the update in Android 13, the user can even alter the color of third-party apps downloaded from the Google Play Store and give the device a clean, uniform look that can be changed with a few taps.

VP of Product Management Sameer Samat described the feature as "making your home screen more cohesive and unique to your style" in a Google blog.

Android 13's tailored-made look and feel could be the feature that iPhone users will come to envy the most.

With the new software, notifications are an opt-in service rather than the default - apps developers will have to request permission to send the user notifications.

Android 13 also upends another default setting by enabling the user to hand-select which photos and videos are shared with apps, as opposed to making their entire library accessible.

The update also introduces a smarter clipboard that will clear itself of sensitive data like passwords that have been copied to it.

The software glows with user personalization and common-sense security protocols, and it's powerful enough to be felt in the hardware.

Android 13's Spatial Audio adjusts the mix based for users that have headphones with head tracking capabilities.

Android is behind Apple in multitasking across devices, but Google will try to close that gap by introducing messaging apps on Chromebook laptops.

The Verge compared the feature to iMessage functionality on the Mac and that Google will collaborate with developers like Signal.

Samat's blog also explains that in the future, users will be able to copy and paste content from phone to tablet and back.

Users with eligible Pixel phones will need to plug in their devices and charge up over 50% to download.

Navigate to Settings and tap System Update to activate the update, which can take up to 30 minutes to complete.

Comments / 14

Gracie Shepard
2d ago

I always wait to see if anyone has problems with new updates before I download it.

Related
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how

If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now

Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight

What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Nine simple ways to transfer files from your Android to your PC or Mac

You may need to transfer files from your Android phone to your PC or Mac for several reasons. Perhaps you'd like to back up photos to free up storage space or move music to your desktop that you downloaded on your phone. Because of Android's open and transparent nature, there are many ways to do it. You can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, a third-party app, or a local wireless connection.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Android 13 vs Android 12: What’s new?

Google showcased Android 13 back at the I/O Developer conference earlier this year. And now, after months and months of testing, Google has released Android 13 to the general public today. The update is now available for Google Pixel 4 and above, while the devices from other OEMs will be getting Android 13 "later this year."
CELL PHONES
CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

These Are The Worst Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Tech Experts Say

Mistakes happen in life. But if you’re continuing to make the same old charging mistakes when it comes to your smart phone, you could be throwing away money. As innocent and simple as charging may seem — what more is there to do than plug a charging cable into your phone, you may be wondering — the truth is a little more complex. Repeated negative charging habits can slowly diminish battery power and affect how well your phone operates. The sooner you get a handle on charging, the more likely you’ll have a smart phone that lasts you several years. These are the worst charging mistakes that are ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager

Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
