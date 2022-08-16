ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old struck and killed by car at Buddhist temple in East Akron

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

A 3-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car in a parking lot at the Mon Buddhist Temple in East Akron on Monday afternoon, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office .

Gary Guenther, the office's chief investigator, identified the girl as Htaw Nyan, 3, of Akron.

Guenther said there was a children's event at the temple, located at 1195 Palmetto Ave., and two drivers in cars were stopped next to each other talking in a gravel parking lot.

The girl ran outside and across the parking lot as the vehicles began pulling away from each other, and a vehicle struck the girl as it was pulling away, knocking her to the ground, around 2:10 p.m. Monday, Guenther said.

She was taken to Akron Children's Hospital and pronounced dead in the emergency room. Her autopsy was being performed Tuesday.

The Akron Police Department is investigating the incident, but Guenther said it appears it was an accident.

Akron firefighters injured in explosion Two firefighters injured in West Akron house explosion

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818 .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 3-year-old struck and killed by car at Buddhist temple in East Akron

Comments / 1

 

