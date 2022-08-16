ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola police arrest suspect in Monday's fatal hit-and-run at Bayou Texar Bridge

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

Pensacola police found and arrested the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left 41-year-old Travis Hurd dead Monday.

John Kings, 37, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night and charged with failing to stop and remain at a crash involving an injury, a third-degree felony.

Pensacola Police Department officers were called to the Bayou Texar Bridge at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday regarding a person struck by a vehicle.

Original story: PPD searching for driver, vehicle in deadly Bayou Texar Bridge hit-and-run

FHP: Pedestrian suffers 'serious injuries' after being struck by car in Cantonment

Once on scene, they located Travis Hurd, 41, of Pensacola dead at the scene. The vehicle that struck Hurd did not stop and left traveling east on Cervantes Stree

Kings remains in Escambia County Jail as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on $100,000 bond.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police arrest suspect in Monday's fatal hit-and-run at Bayou Texar Bridge

WKRG News 5

Mobile comedian accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man turned himself into Mobile Police after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Dauphin Gate Apartment Complex. Timothy Kennedy, 39, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at the Mobile apartment complex Monday, Aug. 15. Mobile Police identified Kennedy as the suspect, and warrants […]
MOBILE, AL
