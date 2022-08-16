ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Suze Orman Says We're in an 'Economic War.' Here's Why

By Emma Newbery
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tXKk_0hJAfNiZ00

Image source: Getty Images

Suze Orman's latest Women & Money podcast raises some worrying questions about what might happen to the economy in the coming years. Orman is particularly concerned about rising costs and the high likelihood of a recession. She thinks commodities and supplies have become weapons in what she describes as an "economic war."

Why Suze Orman says we're in an economic war

Orman tells listeners to consider why inflation has stayed so low for so long. "Why were all of you able to enjoy going into Walmart and all these stores that were selling everything at such lower prices?" she asks.

Up until now, people have been able to maintain their standard of living, even though wages haven't increased by much. This is because the cost of the things they wanted to buy has gone down. According to Orman, these three factors have kept prices low:

  1. Immigrant labor. Low-cost immigrant labor is a key reason why the U.S. has been able to produce things cheaply.
  2. China. China played a pivotal role in keeping inflation down because it could produce items at a fraction of the cost.
  3. Russia. Russia was selling cheap gas to Germany and Europe. As a result, European countries could manufacture low-cost goods and export them to the U.S.

The issue is that America's relationship with China and Russia is changing. And Russia's relationship with Europe is changing too. "Now we are in an economic war almost with all three of those sectors," says Orman. This isn't a war of weapons, it's about supplies. "They are going to war with commodities and holding the supplies that we need," she says of China and Russia.

Put simply, we can't depend on the things that have kept prices down. Orman thinks high inflation is likely to stay with us for quite a while and the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates. She also thinks a U.S. recession is a strong probability.

How you can protect your finances

Increasing costs, recession , and an economic war all sound like pretty scary prospects. But Orman says it's important to be realistic about what is happening. Rather than panicking, focus on future-proofing your finances. Here are some ways Orman says you can do this:

  • Build a 12-month emergency fund. Many financial experts suggest having an emergency fund that will cover three to six months' worth of living expenses. Orman thinks we should go further and aim for 12 months in case the worst happens. Put it in an easy-to-access savings account so you aren't tempted to dip into it for non-emergency expenses.
  • Stay out of debt. If we enter a recession and you encounter financial difficulties, any debt you carry will weigh you down further. Try to pay down debt and avoid taking on any more.
  • Dollar-cost average into reputable index funds. Dollar-cost averaging involves putting a set amount of money into an investment at set periods of time rather than investing a lump sum. Orman is concerned that the stock market could fall, and suggests that dollar-cost averaging could help protect against volatility.

Orman isn't trying to panic her listeners, she just wants people to be realistic and prepared. As she points out: "If you have a realistic view of what's going on in this world, and you live below your means but within your needs, we can make the best out of any situation."

More From The Motley Fool

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suze Orman
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Stock#Women Money#Walmart#European
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight

The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
China
The Atlantic

How Long Can the Coronavirus Keep Reinfecting Us?

When the original Omicron variant swept across the country this winter, it launched America into a new COVID era, one in which nearly everyone—95 percent of adults, according to one CDC estimate—has some immunity to the virus through vaccines, infection, or both. Since then, however, Omicron subvariants have still managed to cause big waves of infection. They’ve accomplished this by eroding our existing immunity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
209K+
Followers
103K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy