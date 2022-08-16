ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is AT&T Still a Good Dividend Stock?

By Robert Izquierdo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

AT&T (NYSE: T) has long been valued by investors interested in dividend-paying stocks. The company until recently was a Dividend Aristocrat , delivering annual payout hikes like clockwork for 36 consecutive years.

Its impressive streak of hikes stopped after the pandemic struck in 2020, squeezing AT&T's sales as the company closed stores amid widespread lockdowns. Then this year, AT&T slashed its annual dividend payout nearly in half from $2.08 per share to $1.11. That's not all. In July, AT&T revised its full-year 2022 free-cash-flow (FCF) estimates downward from $16 billion to $14 billion. Declining FCF can affect a company's ability to fund its dividend.

Given this streak of dividend-related bad news, AT&T is arguably no longer a good income investment. Or is it? The company's dividend still sports a high yield, currently about 6%. Before deciding to buy shares or cross AT&T off your investment list, it's worth examining the company in more detail.

The new AT&T

Today's AT&T is different from its pre-pandemic days. Under CEO John Stankey, who took over in 2020, it underwent substantial changes, divesting the entertainment assets it spent billions to acquire under previous leadership.

Those changes concluded in April when AT&T's WarnerMedia merged with cable company Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery , returning AT&T to a telecom-focused organization. The gambit is paying off.

This new incarnation is successfully capturing customers, particularly among post-paid phone subscribers, the telecom industry's most valuable customer segment. The company saw its post-paid phone net additions reach 813,000 in the second quarter, its highest second-quarter total in over a decade.

AT&T's 2022 post-paid phone net adds of 1.5 million through two quarters outpaced last year's 1.4 million. If this performance continues through the second half of the year, it can exceed last year's record-setting 3.2 million post-paid phone net adds, a total higher than the previous 10 years combined.

These customer gains propelled AT&T's second-quarter mobile revenue to $19.9 billion, a 5.2% increase over the prior year. The company's 2022 revenue is outpacing previous years, after adjusting for AT&T's divested assets, thanks to growth in its mobile and fiber-optic broadband businesses.

Quarter 2022 Revenue 2021 Revenue 2020 Revenue
Q2 $29.6 billion $29 billion $27.2 billion
Q1 $29.7 billion $29 billion $27.6 billion

Note: All revenue figures are for AT&T's stand-alone segments and don't include revenue from segments that were sold off. Data source: AT&T.

AT&T's new fiber-optic internet product experienced nearly 28% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter, helping its broadband consumer business to hit $2.4 billion, up 5.6% from the prior year.

AT&T's challenges

Given its success, why did AT&T cut its dividend as well as FCF guidance this year? The former makes sense in light of the divestiture of WarnerMedia, which contributed over 20% of AT&T's revenue last year, so its loss necessitated a dividend cut.

The reason for the FCF reduction is more complicated. For starters, inflation-related costs rose $1 billion above expectations.

Inflation is also starting to affect the bill-paying ability of customers. The company saw a sudden rise in customer payment delays in the second quarter.

AT&T also has plenty of expenditures. It's investing $24 billion this year and next on 5G and fiber-optic network expansion. And it is paying down the massive debt accumulated during its entertainment media buying spree to reach a net debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio in the 2.5 range by next year. At the end of the second quarter, the ratio was 3.23.

This combination of factors forced AT&T to cut FCF estimates. The company enacted price hikes to offset rising costs, but higher prices could fuel customer defection. Competition in the telecom sector is heating up. New competitors have entered the fray, such as Charter Communications . So it's no surprise AT&T saw post-paid phone churn increase from 0.69% last year to 0.75% in the second quarter.

AT&T as an income investment

The new AT&T's performance was a bit of a mixed bag in the second quarter. Yet despite news of lower FCF, the dividend is secure.

That's because the company expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share , when allowing for divested businesses, to be at least $2.42, and its dividend payment is about half that. So the dividend payout ratio leaves plenty of cushion. That said, don't expect a dividend increase anytime soon given the FCF situation and anticipated capital expenditures.

Ultimately, it's ideal to hold off buying shares until third-quarter earnings are released. Investors can then better evaluate the new AT&T, seeing if it can sustain its success while mitigating challenges through the current inflationary environment. In the meantime, there are better dividend stocks to consider.

10 stocks we like better than AT&T
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AT&T wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2022

Robert Izquierdo has positions in AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#At T#Stock#Dividend Aristocrat#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fcf#At T Today#Warnermedia
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Bank of America combines Buffett's love of banks and dividends with the bullish trend in fintech. Amazon's cloud and ad growth likely drew the interest of Buffett and his team. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
209K+
Followers
103K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy