Erie County, PA

YourErie

Poll workers needed in Erie County for Election Day

The Erie County Elections and Voter Registration Office is looking to recruit more poll workers. Tuesday, Aug. 16 was Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and county officials spoke with residents at the Flagship City Food Hall. Representatives from the Erie County Elections and Voter Registration Office are answering questions and looking for people to work the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hundreds Turn out for License Plate Replacement Event in Erie

About 500 drivers received help getting their hard-to-read license plates replaced during an event held by State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie). So many people showed up the event was moved from Bizzarro’s district office on Peninsula Dr. to the old K-Mart plaza at W. 26th and Sterrettania Rd. Bizzarro...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie City Council to consider doubling pay

A resolution is expected to be discussed by members of Erie City Council on Wednesday night. This resolution could double the pay for future councilmembers. The resolution is sponsored by Councilmember Jasmine Flores and would raise the pay for councilmembers from the current $6,000 a year to $12,000. The president of the council would see […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

County Attorney to retire at the end of December

A key member of Chautauqua County government will be leaving his post at the end of the year. Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel today announced the retirement of County Attorney Stephen Abdella, who is anticipated to retire at the end of December. Abdella has accumulated 32 years of service to Chautauqua County. Wendel says Abdella's departure will be a big loss for the county...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Erie County Executive assisting municipalities with trash pickup after Raccoon Refuse closure

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in. The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Wind turbines being stored in Erie County

If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Attorney To Retire

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendle announced today the retirement of County Attorney Stephen Abdella after 32 Years of service. He provided legal advice to many within the county including the County executive, Legislature, and most County Departments. As chief legal advisor for the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing

Help is on the way for residents of surrounding municipalities that are being impacted by the closing of Raccoon Refuse. Here is what is being done and what is being asked of residents. Erie County and Borough officials are hoping to alleviate stress for residents that are left wondering how to properly dispose of their […]
LINESVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

22 Dog Swimming in Place in Erie County

Toxins in water samples at 22 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Wendel Appoints Ashville Resident as New County DPF Director

Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel has announced the appointment of Ashville resident Timothy Card as the county's new Director of Public Facilities. Card will begin his new position on September 6th, replacing former DPF Director Brad Bentley, who resigned in December 2021. Since 1990, Card has worked for the Town...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

