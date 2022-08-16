Read full article on original website
Poll workers needed in Erie County for Election Day
The Erie County Elections and Voter Registration Office is looking to recruit more poll workers. Tuesday, Aug. 16 was Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and county officials spoke with residents at the Flagship City Food Hall. Representatives from the Erie County Elections and Voter Registration Office are answering questions and looking for people to work the […]
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford County Stays at Medium Community Level of COVID-19; Erie, Warren Remain at Low Level
Crawford County is still seeing a medium community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie and Warren Counties remain at the low community level. At the low level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you...
Titusville Herald
City Council says farewell to junior member, talks refuse, sidewalks and alternate parking
Titusville City Council had a busy meeting on Tuesday night and discussed a number of topics including updating the public on the current refuse situation, the tabling of a new alternate side of the street parking ordinance, a presentation about a potential sidewalk improvement program and continuing the junior council program.
erienewsnow.com
Meadville City Council to Hold Town Hall Meeting on Rental Inspection Program
Meadville City Council announced they will hold an in-person Town Hall on Thursday, August 25th, at the Meadville Medical Center. The purpose is to receive input from city residents, taxpayers, and landlords on the proposed Rental Inspection Program. The public meeting will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and...
Erie City Council approves resolution to increase pay for council members
The Erie City Council meeting on Aug. 17 was a point of conversation for a contentious resolution, a raise for city council members starting in 2024. We were at the Council Chambers for more on the ruling on the changes. The Erie City Council voted to pass the resolution proposed by Councilwoman Flores. This increases […]
erienewsnow.com
Hundreds Turn out for License Plate Replacement Event in Erie
About 500 drivers received help getting their hard-to-read license plates replaced during an event held by State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie). So many people showed up the event was moved from Bizzarro’s district office on Peninsula Dr. to the old K-Mart plaza at W. 26th and Sterrettania Rd. Bizzarro...
Erie City Council to consider doubling pay
A resolution is expected to be discussed by members of Erie City Council on Wednesday night. This resolution could double the pay for future councilmembers. The resolution is sponsored by Councilmember Jasmine Flores and would raise the pay for councilmembers from the current $6,000 a year to $12,000. The president of the council would see […]
chautauquatoday.com
County Attorney to retire at the end of December
A key member of Chautauqua County government will be leaving his post at the end of the year. Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel today announced the retirement of County Attorney Stephen Abdella, who is anticipated to retire at the end of December. Abdella has accumulated 32 years of service to Chautauqua County. Wendel says Abdella's departure will be a big loss for the county...
Erie County Executive assisting municipalities with trash pickup after Raccoon Refuse closure
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in. The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Chautauqua County district attorney, public defender discuss case of man accused in Rushdie attack
Activity at Chautauqua Institution is back to normal this week, following an incident at the amphitheater Friday that was anything but. The Chautauqua County's District Attorney's Office is working on its case against Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, who is accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on stage. "He...
Wind turbines being stored in Erie County
If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Attorney To Retire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendle announced today the retirement of County Attorney Stephen Abdella after 32 Years of service. He provided legal advice to many within the county including the County executive, Legislature, and most County Departments. As chief legal advisor for the...
Raccoon Refuse ordered to pick up trash at Spartansburg Transfer facility
Raccoon Refuse might be closed, but state officials have ordered them to at least pick up their own trash. It’s an update to a story that we first told you about last week. Here’s what the company’s transfer station in Spartansburg looked like. On Aug. 17, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) […]
Titusville Herald
Titusville Public Works Department to pick up slack after refuse company closure
On Monday morning, Titusville City Manager Neil Fratus received an email from Ernest Sell, owner of Raccoon Refuse, the city’s garbage contractor, that the company was closing. The company had provided Titusville refuse services for the past year. With the contract now in default, city residents will go from...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Department of Health Hosts Annual Fitness Competition for Businesses
Every year the Erie County Department of Health hosts Erie Walks, an event promoting fitness for businesses and organizations in the county. Erie Walks is a free program for businesses that encourages walking for at least 30 minutes a day in order to gain health benefits. "Erie Walks is an...
erienewsnow.com
Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing
Help is on the way for residents of surrounding municipalities that are being impacted by the closing of Raccoon Refuse. Here is what is being done and what is being asked of residents. Erie County and Borough officials are hoping to alleviate stress for residents that are left wondering how to properly dispose of their […]
erienewsnow.com
22 Dog Swimming in Place in Erie County
Toxins in water samples at 22 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel Appoints Ashville Resident as New County DPF Director
Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel has announced the appointment of Ashville resident Timothy Card as the county's new Director of Public Facilities. Card will begin his new position on September 6th, replacing former DPF Director Brad Bentley, who resigned in December 2021. Since 1990, Card has worked for the Town...
