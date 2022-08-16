ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver-area homebuyers need one of the highest incomes in the country

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGqNL_0hJAcreO00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver area and most Front Range cities require some of the nation’s highest household incomes in order to afford a home, according to the most recent release from the National Association of Realtors .

Nationally, housing has become less affordable than at any point since 1989. Housing prices began spiking in 2020, and mortgage rates spiked again in 2022 in response to record inflation levels. Monthly payments on a median-priced home grew by 55%. In order to make payments, would-be homebuyers need much higher income levels to afford a home.

Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable

The National Association of Realtors calculates the amount needed to afford payments in 187 U.S. metro areas. In the second quarter of 2022, Colorado households need higher incomes than anywhere in the nation except coastal California cities and Honolulu.

In Boulder, a household needs between $227,000 and $239,000 in order to afford a home and not spend more than 25% of its income on mortgage payments. The range depends on whether buyers put 5%, 10% or 20% down on the home.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area is slightly cheaper but still in the top 90% of the national expense. Buyers need $169,000-$178,000 in qualifying income. Qualifying income for a home ranges from $153,000 to $162,000 in Fort Collins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Denver

These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,

Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado

Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Denver Multifamily Market Sees Highest Absorption in More Than 20 Years

Multifamily investors continue to focus on the Denver market, where rent growth reached 16.5% over the past year, ending with Q1 2022. According to a Mid-Year Multifamily Review by The Laramar Group, a leading national real estate investment and property management company based in Denver, the Denver multifamily market is expected to remain resilient through 2022, mirroring a national outlook for this property type.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Real Estate
Boulder, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Aurora, CO
Real Estate
Aurora, CO
Business
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Lakewood, CO
Real Estate
City
Aurora, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
State
California State
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Business
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Lakewood, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Aurora Apartment Community in Prime Location Fetches $34.4M

The Fitz on 14th, a 176-unit multifamily property located in Aurora, has traded for $34.4 million, or $195,455 per unit, according to Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI). “The Fitz on 14th’s premier location was a driving force behind a highly competitive sales process,” said Jason Hornik, first vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office. “This asset is adjacent to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Fitzsimons Life Science District, providing convenient access to Aurora’s largest education, medical, and employment opportunities. Dozens of amenities are located within walking distance, and transportation is made easy by the light rail Colfax Station located across the street, which connects Aurora to Downtown Denver, Denver International Airport, and the Denver Tech Center.” Hornik and Greg Price represented the seller and procured the buyer.
AURORA, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor

My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Front Range#Californians#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22

COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
LITTLETON, CO
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy