These DeWalt Power Tools Are a DIY Dream — And They're Up to 54% Off
If you didn't know already, the pandemic probably taught you the importance of investing in your own space, whether that meant buying higher-quality furniture (on sale, hopefully) or dabbling in home improvement projects. If you haven't caught the DIY bug yet or are looking to fill out your own toolbox, then you're going to want to pay attention to this deal on DeWalt tools on Amazon. Right now, you can get three kits from the industry-leading brand's power tool lineup for 32 to 54 percent off, from your very own sander to the cordless drill/driver kit below.
One of Woot's Biggest Sales of the Year Is Happening Today Only
Today, Woot has launched the aptly-named Woot-Off sales event, a day of rotating deals — a new one every 30 minutes — with some of the retail site's deepest discounts of the year on literally hundreds (or even thousands) of items.
Orbitkey's Unbeatable EDC-Organizing Gear Is 15% Off Sitewide
Every time we leave the house, we find ourselves checking to make sure we've got our phone, wallet and — if we ever want to get back in the house — our keys. Traditionally, key-carrying is kind of a hassle, marked by traditional keychains that are just... clunky. If you want to streamline your EDC and make it a lot more convenient, however, you might just want to pick up a key organizer (or any other piece of gear) from the geniuses at Orbitkey — who happen to be running a sitewide 15 percent off sale right now.
These Huckberry-Exclusive OG Hi-Top Sneakers Are 25% Off
Way back in 1892, a company called the US Rubber Co. bought Charles Goodyear's (yes, that Goodyear) shoe company and started using the man's most historically significant invention, vulcanized rubber, to build footwear for the military, as well as a number of shoe brands. Today, the sneaker that started it all, the Military High Top, has been faithfully recreated as a Huckberry exclusive, and it's 25 percent off right now.
Iconic Watch Hand Designs and the Watches They Look Best On
New dial color, different case material, celebrity endorsement... This is often all it takes to create a new watch and announce it with fanfare, even when little else has changed from existing models. You never see brands get very excited about, say, a new set of hands. And yet, a watch's hands are critical to its functionality and successful design — more so than you may realize.
11 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans
In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks
Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
Cotopaxi and Bombas Team Up For Limited-Edition Hiking Collab
The ability to make sustainable, environmentally-friendly choices when it comes to outdoor gear continues to expand: there are more recycled, plant-based materials on the market than ever before, and as consumers continue to demand more responsible, considered outdoor gear, brands continue to respond and elevate their product offerings. Cotopaxi and...
The Ultimate High Mileage Hiking Kit
Putting down miles in the mountains is our idea of heaven, but quality gear is a must for going the distance in comfort. To put together the ultimate long-day hiking kit we turned to the award-winning adventurer, photographer, documentarian and Glashütte Original ambassador Ryan Pyle. Ryan has explored almost every exotic corner of the globe, so when it comes to quality gear he knows his stuff. We recently caught up with Ryan on a hike in the Swiss Alps and used the opportunity to task him with helping us put together a tried-and-true high-mileage hiking kit.
Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set Is On Sale for More Than $1,000 Off Right Now
Samsung has no shortage of beloved technology. Beyond the popular Frame TVs, new tablets and even newer Galaxy Fold 4 phone, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like the best-selling front load washer and dryer set that can be controlled entirely by your smartphone. Unlike other more...
Review: We Finally Found a Cordless Stick Vacuum That Stands Up on Its Own, and for Under $200
Click here to read the full article. Cleaning your home can be labor-intensive work. And that’s even more true for pet owners. We love our dogs and cats, but their fur can create plenty of tiny tumbleweeds rolling around under our furniture and in the corners. That’s one reason we are always on the lookout for a vacuum that is lightweight, easy to maneuver and boasts powerful suction. The Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme has all that and more at an affordable price. An excellent option for pet owners or anyone who wants a high-quality vacuum at a budget price point, the Powerseries...
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
Amazon Has the Pocket-Sized JBL Go 3 Speaker on Sale for Just $30
Whether you're hanging with friends, biking across town or heading off the grid to do some camping, everything's better with a little music. And if you want to take some tunes on the go, the pocket-sized JBL Go 3 is one of the best compact speakers on the market right now. It was featured on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Amazon has select colors of the Go 3 on sale for just $30, which is $20 off the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
Clarks' New Wallabees Are Quilted Like Your Go-To Down Jacket
When temperatures drop, folks trust puffy down jackets and durable boots to keep them warm. But, what if you could combine the two, thus creating boots that are soft and comfortable, sturdy, too, and warmer than regular leather? Clarks did with its new quilted Wallabee Boots, which are available in two colors, Black and Khaki.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which should you wear?
Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Watch lineup consists of two models: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. The Watch 5 Pro is a new addition to the series featuring a more durable design that can take on rugged terrains easily. But the Galaxy Watch 5 also features a strengthened screen and a bigger battery. If you are in the market for one of the best Android smartwatches, do you take home the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro? Is the extra protection worth the cost? Let's find out.
Today in Gear: The Gear Shaping Today’s Conversation
Denver-based Boom Supersonic has developed the world's fastest airliner- Overture. The supersonic planes will carry 65 to 80 passengers while flying on sustainable aviation fuel. “Passengers want flights that are faster, more convenient, more sustainable, and that’s what Overture delivers,” Boom CEO Blake Scholl told CNBC. “Flight times can be as little as half as what we have today, and that works great in networks like American, where we can fly Miami to London in less than five hours.” American Airlines has already agreed to buy 20 planes.
Walmart is having a huge clearance sale on Roomba robot vacuums
Walmart is coming up big right now for smart home shoppers, with a couple of the best robot vacuum deals you’ll come across. Robot vacuums are particularly convenient devices to have around the house, and iRobot’s Roomba lineup is one of the most popular and well-known robot vacuum brands, as they make some of the best robot vacuums available. Walmart’s current Roomba deals are headlined by the Roomba 676 and Roomba i3+ EVO, two robot vacuum models that make sense for anyone looking for a little help in keeping the house clean. Read on for more details on these great discounts.
Colognes with a Matching Body Wash: Overkill, or Oddly Useful?
More now than ever, you'll find brands that are creating body washes to mirror their colognes. Frederic Malle, for example, sells an eau de parfum called Vetiver Extraordinaire developed by famous French master perfumer Dominique Ropion. The same amber-forward scent can be found within the brand's body wash, which goes by the same name. Byredo does a similar thing with its best-selling bottles: Gypsy Water, for example, can be found as a fragrance and a refined body wash.
Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News
Snoop Dogg is upgrading your mornings with Snoop Loopz. According to the rapper, the gluten-free cereal promises “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows.” In partnership with Broadus foods, part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Door of Hope, which assists the homeless. Delicious cereal for a good cause? We're in.
