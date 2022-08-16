Whether you're hanging with friends, biking across town or heading off the grid to do some camping, everything's better with a little music. And if you want to take some tunes on the go, the pocket-sized JBL Go 3 is one of the best compact speakers on the market right now. It was featured on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Amazon has select colors of the Go 3 on sale for just $30, which is $20 off the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

