ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Jermaine Burton explains why he chose Alabama as his transfer school: ‘I want to win with this team.’

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Kool-Aid McKinstry has a prime opportunity to lock up a starting spot in Alabama’s secondary

Opportunity presents itself in several different ways, and unfortunately, injury is one of them. Alabama’s cornerbacks room has been bitten by the injury bug recently as senior Khyree Jackson (groin) and junior Eli Ricks (back) have been sidelined in short term. But with the Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage coming up this Saturday that serves as somewhat of a final audition before the coaching staff begins to decide on starters, sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry has a big opportunity to separate himself.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Where Alabama commits play this week

The 2022 high school football season kicks off in several states this week, and multiple Alabama commits will be in action. Take a look at where the Crimson Tide’s 2022 verbal commits will play at this weekend:. *=TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE. *Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
California State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 21 WR Ja’Corey Brooks

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Bryce Young
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama continues to make preparations for its second scrimmage

Alabama returned to the practice field on Wednesday as it continued to make preparations for its second scrimmage of fall camp. So far the Crimson Tide has been dealing with a few injuries, particularly in the secondary of late. Cornerbacks Khyree Jackson (groin) and Eli Ricks (back) have both found their way to the injury list as the competition continues for the starting roles.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Longtime Alabama softball assistant leaves for head coaching job

Alabama softball is in the market for a new pitching coach after a longtime member of the program took a new job. Former Crimson Tide star player and 12-year assistant Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro was named the head coach at Memphis on Thursday. It ends a run of continuity within the Alabama coaching staff with Patrick Murphy leading for 24 years. Associate head coach Alyson Habetz has been with the program since 1998, the same year Murphy was named head coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Previewing Alabama’s quarterback room for the 2022 season

As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The University Of Georgia#Cfp
tdalabamamag.com

Alcohol license approved for Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alcohol will be sold inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in the future after the Tuscaloosa City Council voted to approve the sale of alcohol Tuesday. Upon approval from the state of Alabama’s alcoholic beverage control board., Alabama will join the other SEC school who sell alcohol at football games. Beer and wine are expected to be sold at different concession stands throughout the stadium. However, alcohol is not expected to be sold in the student section.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal

Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Jaylen Moody is holding serve, but Alabama is developing more inside linebackers

Alabama’s coaching staff builds knowledge and confidence in each position. The inside linebacker room will be pivotal to the defense playing at an elite level. Coach Nick Saban is excited to have senior Henry To’oto’o back as the captain. He had a slow start to his first season in Tuscaloosa, but he finished as the team leader for total tackles (113). To’oto’o put in 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He is more comfortable running the defense at middle “Mike” linebacker and making plays himself. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder has also worked on his pass rush moves for more sacks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
AthlonSports.com

Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'

Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football

Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy