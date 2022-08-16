Jermaine Burton explains why he chose Alabama as his transfer school: ‘I want to win with this team.’

Alabama’s coaching staff builds knowledge and confidence in each position. The inside linebacker room will be pivotal to the defense playing at an elite level. Coach Nick Saban is excited to have senior Henry To’oto’o back as the captain. He had a slow start to his first season in Tuscaloosa, but he finished as the team leader for total tackles (113). To’oto’o put in 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He is more comfortable running the defense at middle “Mike” linebacker and making plays himself. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder has also worked on his pass rush moves for more sacks.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO