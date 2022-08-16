ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Missing 19-Year-Old Chambersburg Woman Found Safe: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufx90_0hJAcCtx00
Zoe Mackellar Photo Credit: Chambersburg police

A 19-year-old Chambersburg woman who was reported missing on Monday, August 15 was found safe the following morning, police say.

Zoe Mackellar returned home safely before 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, according to an updated release by the police.

Original:

She was last seen with Cyncere Niamari Brown, according to a release by the police.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs.

She drives a gray 2010 Mercury Milan. Police believe she may be in that vehicle with Brown.

If Mackellar is seen or if you know the whereabouts of Mackellar you can contact CPD at 717-264-4131.

