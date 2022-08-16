ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester DA: Animal tranquilizer xylazine found in street drugs

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
Officials are warning street-drug users in Worcester County to be wary of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl that might have traces of the animal tranquilizer xylazine.

The dangerous mix has been traced to overdose deaths nationally, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. issued a warning Tuesday about the presence of xylazine in street drugs in the region. Early, who has made the battle against opioid addiction a priority of his office, said he is concerned about a possible increase in overdoses and deaths.

In a statement, the DA's office said: "Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure."

Xylazine, sometimes called "tranq," is added to illicit opioids to strengthen its euphoric effects, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

