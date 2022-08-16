GLENDALE, Ariz. — James Conner says it's not about getting more carries this season for the Arizona Cardinals. "It's touches," the bruising running back said. "I feel like I might be able to do some good damage in the passing game this season, especially with the weapons we have on the outside. And I trust my hands. I work on it. So through the air or on the ground, I feel like I can get it done."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO