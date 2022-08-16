Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury
The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Dolphins make roster move with Shaheen, cut four. And McDaniel updates Byron Jones’ status
Tight end Adam Shaheen won’t play for the Dolphins this season.
Kyle Shanahan Explains why the 49ers Released Darqueze Dennard
Darqueze Dennard was believed to be the lead nickel corner for the 49ers until he was surprisingly released. Kyle Shanahan explains the thought process behind it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery
Zach Wilson received the best possible news following knee surgery Tuesday, and it’s possible the New York Jets quarterback could be back in 2-4 weeks. It is believed that Wilson has a bone bruise and had minimal damage to the meniscus in his surgically repaired right knee. The plan was for just a meniscus trim, […] The post Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Second Joint Practice with the Detroit Lions: Young Players Step Up
Sadly Andrew Ogletree has been placed on the IR, ending his rookie season as it started. This did not keep Ogletree away from the Indianapolis Colts second joint practice with the Detroit Lions. He was spotted on the sidelines supporting his teammates. Jelani Woods has stepped up in absence of his rookie tight end team mate. Matt Ryan has found comfort in connecting with him and the rest of the big bodied receivers, including Michael Pittman Jr and Mike Strachan.
FOX Sports
Can James Conner be Marshawn Lynch for Cardinals’ offense?
GLENDALE, Ariz. — James Conner says it's not about getting more carries this season for the Arizona Cardinals. "It's touches," the bruising running back said. "I feel like I might be able to do some good damage in the passing game this season, especially with the weapons we have on the outside. And I trust my hands. I work on it. So through the air or on the ground, I feel like I can get it done."
Cowboys rookie DaRon Bland continues to shine in opportunities afforded him
If luck equals when preparation meets opportunity, then Thursday was DaRon Bland’s lucky day. No one roots for a teammate’s misfortune, but a fifth-round rookie is going to need some help to earn his way to on-the-fiend reps when the games count. So when Jourdan Lewis came up with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the rest of the preseason, Bland’s preparation thus far this offseason finally got the opportunity to be put on display.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saints Sign an Offensive Lineman, Place a Defensive Lineman on Injured Reserve on Wednesday
New Orleans picks up an offensive lineman amid that unit's struggles, but loses a defensive tackle due to injury.
'It just felt like it was home': Isaiah Cobbs, Munford gets statement win over Covington
COVINGTON — Isaiah Cobbs looked comfortable in his new maroon and white uniform Thursday night in Munford’s 28-7 win over Covington. Family reasons brought him back to Munford High School. It’s no surprise his chemistry with his cousin, Jordan Bell, didn’t skip a beat when the two teamed up for the first game of...
Comments / 0