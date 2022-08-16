Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna Carney
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
MassMutual investment subsidiary faces $250,000 state fine after agent pressured clients into high-commission insurance
SPRINGFIELD — A subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. faces a $250,000 fine by the state over the company’s failure to supervise an agent. Charles J. Evan, of Wellesley, defrauded clients by pressuring them into unsuitable high-commission insurance products in order to line his own pockets, according to to a news release from the office of secretary of state William Galvin.
communityadvocate.com
Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license
WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
thegraftonnews.com
Here's the latest from Worcester-area farmstands: Time for peaches
BERBERIAN’S FARM – 68 Otis St., Northborough; 508-393-8079; https://www.facebook.com/Berberians-Farm-153136894701646/. The farm is open for the season. Plants and local produce available for purchase, including butter and sugar corn, nectarines, peaches and plums. CARLSON ORCHARDS – 115 Oak Hill Road, Harvard, 800-286-3916; http://www.carlsonorchards.com/. Orchards on 140 acres produce...
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
countryfolks.com
Getting help for the haying business
The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) recently awarded $400,000 to improve farm operations to a number of participants in its Agricultural Preservation Restriction (APR) program. The APR Improvement Program (AIP) provides business planning and technical assistance to commercial farms containing land already protected through the APR. AIP specifically targets...
REPORT: Affordable Housing for Renters in Worcester Currently 'Out of Reach'
WORCESTER - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows housing for renters in Worcester is unaffordable. According to the Annual 2022 Out of Reach Report, 37% of the Worcester's residents (77,964) are renters. The report shows a side-by-side comparison of wages and rent for Worcester and the amount of money a household must earn to afford a rental unit.
Worcester housing: Minimum wage workers would need to work 80 hours a week to afford a 2-bedroom apartment, report says
As rents are on the rise in Worcester, a national nonprofit has released a report with data detailing the city’s affordability, or lack there of. A Worcester resident looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the city would need to earn $59,640 a year to afford it, according to the “Out of Reach” report released annually by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
westernmassnews.com
‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
RELATED PEOPLE
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
NHPR
Nashua is at a crossroads after a company proposes building an asphalt plant near downtown
Catherine Nieves didn’t know that asphalt is used to build roads and highways until she learned about a company that wants to produce it very close to her home. Her neighborhood, which is only a mile from Nashua’s downtown, is a mix of apartments, small businesses, and home to two Latino churches. Many Brazilians, Puerto Ricans, and people of color live in and around Temple Street. About 30% of the population in this area is Hispanic and 3% Black.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester resident Amanda Shearstone petitioning to legalize raising chickens in city
WORCESTER, Mass. - Amanda Shearstone built a chicken coop in her backyard in 2020, while she like many others had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted the fresh eggs for her family and to be able to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But, it’s illegal to raise chickens in Worcester, and Shearstone was unaware until she got a cease and desist letter from the city.
Massachusetts Lottery winner: South Hadley man wins $1M prize from scratch ticket bought at Big Y Express
A South Hadley resident is the winner of a $1 million prize from a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket game. Charles Lukasik won the seven-digit prize through the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” game, according to the lottery. He opted to redeem his prize in the form of a one-time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
A morning ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned into a $4 million win on Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket
A ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned lucrative last week after she hit it big on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Donna Stigh is the first $4 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game. Stigh,...
wgbh.org
A fight for chickens in Worcester: Resident petitions city to allow chickens in backyards
A dozen chickens in a coop in Amanda Shearstone’s backyard usually spend their time laying eggs or pecking at the ground, looking for food. Shearstone has had the birds since 2020, but she’s unsure how much longer she can keep them. Last year, she received a letter from...
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
Local school districts still looking to fill teacher positions
There is a need for highly qualified licensed teachers and in Springfield, the second biggest school district in New England, there are new positions to fill as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
The Landmark
Oriol names 2022 scholarship winners
HOLDEN — The Oriol Foundation has announced the winners of the 2022 Eugene Oriol Memorial Scholarships. Two local graduating seniors were named. The community scholarship winner is Reilly Laitala of Sterling, who is a recent graduate of Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School. Reilly will be attending Norwich University to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing. The team scholarship winner is Colleen Duddy of Holden, a recent graduate of Wachusett Regional High School. Colleen will be attending Endicott College to pursue a nursing degree. Colleen is a team member at Holden Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center.
Swimmer, 27, drowns in Brookfield pond
BROOKFIELD — A 27-year-old man drowned Wednesday night at Quacumquasit Pond, better known as South Pond. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the man became distressed in the water due to a medical condition, according to Police Chief Michael Blanchard said. The man, who is from out of...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
Comments / 1