Lapeer County, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne’s Mead resident turns 102

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hester Crawford, a long-term resident at St. Anne’s Mead, celebrates 102 years today!. Her cousin, Pamela Crawford, who celebrated her Centenarian Celebration, said Crawford is just as energetic as she was thirty years ago. Born in 1900 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Crawford first visited...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan schools Superintendant calls teacher shortage 'substantial'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Iasia Lovelace will be a bright-eyed kindergarten teacher for Detroit Public Schools Community District his fall. “When you hear teachers say things, like 'I'm just burned out from too many issues kids, have mental health issues, long hours,' have you ever felt any of that?” asked Carolyn Clifford.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with...
BRIGHTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Economic impact of the Woodward Dream Cruise for businesses along Woodward Ave.

Ahead of this weekend's Woodward Dream Cruise, the economic impact is guaranteed to be significant for restaurants along Woodward Avenue and area hotels. “Nothing quite compares to Dream Cruise,” said Thomas Rossana, manager at Como’s Restaurant. Inside Como’s restaurant in Ferndale, it’s the calm before the proverbial storm....
FERNDALE, MI
#Charity
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Parents choosing alternatives schools for their kids this fall

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In tonight's 2 Americas we're examining the changing face of traditional public education and how the pandemic is redefining what school looks like for our children. Whether it's a charter school, virtual, homeschooling, or private schooling, there are now more alternative options in the state...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Pontiac mural honors city’s first Black property owner

PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Behind the Numbers: Looking at the impact of safety program OK2SAY

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 24-7 there is a resource for Michigan students to anonymously report anything they think could be unsafe at school. From weapons and drugs to fighting and sexual assault, reporting is as easy as opening the OK2SAY app on your phone. In 2021, the U.S. Secret...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Swartz Creek delays start of school

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
nbc25news.com

Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud

OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

