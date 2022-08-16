Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne’s Mead resident turns 102
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hester Crawford, a long-term resident at St. Anne’s Mead, celebrates 102 years today!. Her cousin, Pamela Crawford, who celebrated her Centenarian Celebration, said Crawford is just as energetic as she was thirty years ago. Born in 1900 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Crawford first visited...
abc12.com
Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan schools Superintendant calls teacher shortage 'substantial'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Iasia Lovelace will be a bright-eyed kindergarten teacher for Detroit Public Schools Community District his fall. “When you hear teachers say things, like 'I'm just burned out from too many issues kids, have mental health issues, long hours,' have you ever felt any of that?” asked Carolyn Clifford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with...
Tv20detroit.com
Economic impact of the Woodward Dream Cruise for businesses along Woodward Ave.
Ahead of this weekend's Woodward Dream Cruise, the economic impact is guaranteed to be significant for restaurants along Woodward Avenue and area hotels. “Nothing quite compares to Dream Cruise,” said Thomas Rossana, manager at Como’s Restaurant. Inside Como’s restaurant in Ferndale, it’s the calm before the proverbial storm....
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
CDC: SE Michigan again at high levels of community COVID
All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
Parents choosing alternatives schools for their kids this fall
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In tonight's 2 Americas we're examining the changing face of traditional public education and how the pandemic is redefining what school looks like for our children. Whether it's a charter school, virtual, homeschooling, or private schooling, there are now more alternative options in the state...
Tv20detroit.com
'Incredibly unsafe': Police in Melvindale say department is understaffed, overworked
MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Those who protect and serve the community of Melvindale say the job is becoming impossible. Several members of the police department spoke at city council meeting Wednesday night. They say the pay isn't high enough to retain officers and they're struggling to cover shifts. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Pontiac mural honors city’s first Black property owner
PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
Tv20detroit.com
Behind the Numbers: Looking at the impact of safety program OK2SAY
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 24-7 there is a resource for Michigan students to anonymously report anything they think could be unsafe at school. From weapons and drugs to fighting and sexual assault, reporting is as easy as opening the OK2SAY app on your phone. In 2021, the U.S. Secret...
WNEM
Swartz Creek delays start of school
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
nbc25news.com
Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud
OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
Tv20detroit.com
'This is not a queer virus': Monkeypox vaccine demand outweighing supply as cases climb
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan surpassed 100 monkeypox cases this week. Metro Detroit health leaders say demand for the vaccine is far outweighing supply. Concerns are being raised about whether it is safe to gather in large settings, especially when not everyone is protected. "I think...
Michigan Declares State of Emergency: Over 130K to Go a Month Without Fresh Water From Lake Huron
On Sunday, August 14, a water main broke that carries water from Lake Huron to many Michigan communities. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that four counties are under a state of emergency. Residents in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties–nearly 130,000 people–could go without fresh water for nearly a month.
Tv20detroit.com
Polish priest visits metro Detroit churches to advocate help for Ukrainian refugees
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — This week, a Polish priest is in metro Detroit speaking about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. For almost six months, he’s been housing refugees fleeing the war-torn country. During that time, 45 volunteers from metro Detroit have visited to help. Now Fr....
Comments / 0