Steven C. McAvoy Sr., 76, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Steven C. McAvoy Sr., age 76, died on August 4, 2022, in his home. He was born May 7, 1946, in Albany, NY and was adopted by Seaman and Helen (Gifford) McAvoy as an infant. One marriage to Margaret Bond ended in divorce. He worked...
Lawrence A. Lasell, 87, of Sandy Creek
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence A. Lasell passed away Monday, August 15th at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 87 years old. Born on January 2nd, 1935, in Saratoga, a son to the late Arold and Irene Scofield Lasell....
Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter, NY, passed away on January 15, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 27th at the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards, NY. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
Jean S. Luttmann, 94, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean S. Luttmann, 94, of Samaritan Summit Village, passed away on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Jean was born on February 14th, 1928 to the late Bertram and Emma (Harras) Still in Middle Island, Long Island,...
Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of 846 State St. passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the comfort of his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 27th at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. A full obituary will be published upon its completion.
Irene M. Paul, 90, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Irene M. Paul, 90, suddenly passed away at her home in Clayton Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born on April 24, 1932, daughter of Guy Arthur and Ellen Hayes Peck. She married Charles James Paul, Sr. on June 10, 1951 at the Brownville Methodist Church with Rev. Pasquale DiFlorio officiating and he predeceased her. She retired from Drs. Maloney, FitzGerald, and Eppolito, Dental Office as a secretary.
Music on the Porch Day in Watertown later this month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s International Music on the Porch Day next weekend. The North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY are teaming up to feature local musicians in downtown Watertown. Arts Council treasurer Laura Oakes and HarmoNNY president Joseph Foy talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of North Shore Rd., passed away, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY, with her loving family at her side. Born on December 20, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Clifton...
Graveside service for Barbara & Rick Arnold
FINE, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service will be held Monday, August 22, for Barbara and Rick Arnold, mother and son. The service will be at 1 PM at Oswegatchie Cemetery. Barbara Arnold died November 28, 2021 and Rick Arnold died November 9, 2020.
There’s a lot to see - & hear - at Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a busy month at the Clayton Opera House. Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to bring us up to speed. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Tonight (Thursday, August 18) The Steeldrivers will perform. They’re a Grammy-winning bluegrass...
AnchorCon 2022 in Clayton this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for AnchorCon 2022. Organizers Tanya Roy and Kiki Leech say it’s a multi-fandom comicon for lovers of movies, television, comic books, and graphic novels of any genre. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The event is...
St. Lawrence County to appeal court decision on unpaid tax collection
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The battle continues between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County over collecting unpaid property taxes. The county has filed notice that it will appeal a recent ruling that Ogdensburg officials called “an enormous victory” for the city. Earlier this month, a state appeals court...
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 55-year-old Lewis County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving rear-ended a car. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
Construction projects mean good things for Watertown, says city manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cranes, cones and construction. They’re common sights in Watertown as several major projects are underway. “Every once in a while we need to go through and have a major rehab in order to keep these buildings and infrastructure viable for the future,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.
Movie, partially shot in Watertown, premiers Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new movie that was partially shot in Watertown premiers Friday. The people behind the film, Michelle DiBernardo and Robert Resto, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. “Brainhunter New Breed 1987″ is a horror movie...
A dry couple days
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will build into the region tonight and tomorrow. Expect some clouds overnight with lows around 60. Friday and Saturday will be mainly sunny with highs in the 80′s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day on Sunday.
Watertown man teaches braille, talks blindness
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While you’re shopping for produce or grabbing lunch at the downtown farmers market in Watertown, you can now pick up a new skill. Over the past month, a city man has been offering braille lessons. After losing his sight to “retinitis pigmentosa” at the...
Watertown woman arrested following slow-speed chase
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a slow-speed chase late Wednesday evening through the streets of Watertown. Police said 27-year-old Ashley Shelmidine of drove away from a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy on Waterman Drive when her car was going to be towed because of a suspended registration. Officials...
