Apparel

Sourcing Journal

5 Loose-Fitting Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

The new cycle of denim that kicked off in the heart of the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Across the globe, women’s denim has loosened up in response to a myriad of societal changes: a year-long isolation that made relaxed fits more appealing, a global pandemic that prompted consumers to turn to vintage (and often looser) denim styles, and a body positivity movement celebrating clothes that fit bodies, as opposed to bodies that fit clothes. Despite this shift, skinny jeans remain a top-selling product. But for those looking to expand their horizons and introduce looser denim this year,...
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion

Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
APPAREL
In Style

An Unexpected Version of Classic Reebok Sneakers Is 44% Off at Amazon

There's no question that a pair of simple white sneakers is an essential part of any wardrobe. But if you already have that need filled in your closet, it's worth grabbing a statement pair to spice up your neutral outfits. Don't worry — we're not saying you should start wearing neon shoes (although we totally support that choice); rather, add in a style with subtle texture and flair, like these Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, which are on sale for $36 at Amazon.
SHOPPING
Refinery29

Elevate Your Transitional Wardrobe With AllSaints’ New Collection

Crisp leaves, cool breezes, and sweater weather — these three iconic characteristics of fall sound so lovely after a sweltering summer. Add in AllSaints' new autumn collection, Come As You Are, and you have the whole package. Unlike the brand's summer Golden Hour Collection, which had airy cotton tees and frayed denim shorts, the brand's new line features a carousel of transitional pieces to get a head start on next season's 'fits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers

Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
APPAREL
CBS News

The best fall boots under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Back-to-school shopping is already in full swing, which means it might be time to refresh your fall wardrobe, even if...
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Crocs brings comfort to hiking with revamped 'All-Terrain' shoes

Some people live, breathe, and eat in their Crocs. But the true Crocs enthusiasts test the limits of their footwear in the most challenging environment of all: the great outdoors. Lucky for them, the comfy footwear brand is upping its hiking styles with two new silhouettes that may just be your next go-to, too.
APPAREL
ceoworld.biz

The Most Expensive Range of Louis Vuitton Shoes

Women’s fashion trends have changed astronomically with time. But the one thing that remains constant is the advent of newer modifications to fashion items. These alterations mainly contribute to the product’s luxury, enticing customers with refined style and unique designs. However, the name Louis Vuitton stands out almost...
APPAREL
TheDailyBeast

Mott & Bow’s New Sueded Polo and Bone Jeans Give Us a Whole New Look to Steal

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.As you may be aware, I am already a massive fan of the denim specialists, Mott & Bow. With the Mercer Jeans being some of the highest quality jeans ever put together, it isn’t hard to see why. However, Mott & Bow offers a lot more apparel than just incredible jeans. Mott & Bow has a growing list of fashionable items including sweaters, tees and even underwear. Beyond this, the company is actively growing its apparel offerings. In fact, Mott & Bow just released...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces ’90s Trends in ‘Juicy’ Bamboo Earrings & Baggy Jeans With Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday in a plethora of designer staples. From head to toe, all of her statement pieces accented each other and emphasized the actress’s mastery of street style. The Pattern Beauty founder wore her curls in a bun, the hair smoothed back. The “Girlfriends” lead wore a fresh face, bare without makeup as she covered her eyes in Balenciaga sunglasses. Adorning her attire was a pair of large gold bamboo earrings with the word “juicy” framed in the center. The choice of earrings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News

Snoop Dogg is upgrading your mornings with Snoop Loopz. According to the rapper, the gluten-free cereal promises “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows.” In partnership with Broadus foods, part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Door of Hope, which assists the homeless. Delicious cereal for a good cause? We're in.
TECHNOLOGY
Gear Patrol

Iconic Watch Hand Designs and the Watches They Look Best On

New dial color, different case material, celebrity endorsement... This is often all it takes to create a new watch and announce it with fanfare, even when little else has changed from existing models. You never see brands get very excited about, say, a new set of hands. And yet, a watch's hands are critical to its functionality and successful design — more so than you may realize.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Reformation’s Summer Sale Offers Up to 40% off Sustainable Dresses, Denim, Tops, Coats, and More

If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet but can't justify spending over $200 for a sundress, then this is the sale for you. Reformation's summer sale is offering up to 40% off their best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear, and shoes. Right now, you can snag dresses for under $100, plus trendy corset tops, essential fall trousers and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Boosts Her Height in Platform Sneakers With Baggy Low-Rise Shorts & Boxy Shirt

Click here to read the full article. Gwyneth Paltrow slipped into some neutrals on an outing in New York yesterday. The Oscar-winning actress kept cool in the summer heat in a lightweight, oversized ensemble. She slipped into white collared shirt that was buttoned up to the top, making the shape of the structured collar more prominent. The top also featured a cotton material at the center and sheer sides with dramatic flowing sleeves. The “Talented Mr. Ripley” star matched the white blouse with a pair of loose beige shorts that cut off just below her knees. The bottoms also featured a drawstring...
BEAUTY & FASHION

