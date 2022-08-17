ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Sibling Rivalry! Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Biggest Fights and Shadiest Moments

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zr0UA_0hJAbSk800

Nobody wins when the family feuds. Teresa Giudice 's relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga may be fractured beyond repair after they skipped her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas .

Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, adding that the couple "planned on attending" the ceremony before their argument. " Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa ," the insider shared, noting that the Turning the Tables author “continues to attack Melissa, and Joe isn’t standing for it anymore."

Teresa also appeared to throw shade at her family during the big event. “At the wedding Louie was making a speech and thanking the family that was at the wedding," the source told Us . " Teresa chimed in and said, ‘Chosen family .'"

Shortly after the wedding, Melissa and Joe addressed the drama on an August 2022 episode of her "On Display" podcast.

"Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey ," Melissa explained, teasing that there has been some "crazy" family drama behind-the-scenes. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about."

Implying that there had been some kind of fight between her and Joe and the newlyweds, she continued, "There was a little aggression from certain people that could have been a little scary. There definitely were moments." After the fight, Melissa explained, they felt it would be "strange" for them to show up to the wedding as if nothing happened.

While the Standing Strong author has yet to address the alleged feud, Ruelas shut down rumors that the Gorgas had been asked to pay after bailing on the wedding. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and Melissa were missed,” he wrote in the comments of an Instagram post at the time.

Drama between Teresa and her brother has been brewing for quite some time, with Joe even storming off the set of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion after the pair got into an argument. “You gotta stop putting me down,” he said at the time, before telling the Celebrity Apprentice alum to "Act like a sister."

" Andy Cohen asked me a question and I gave my answer," Teresa told Us about the heated moment in May 2022. “So, when I gave my answer, my brother’s like, ‘There you go putting me down.’ And I’m like, ' First of all, I would never put my brother down. I love my brother .’ He’s my only sibling. I absolutely adore him. Like, he’s my baby brother [and] no matter what, I’ll always take the fall for him [because] I’m the older sister."

She continued: "I’ll take the blame. I don’t care. Blame it on me. … Andy asked me a question, I answered the question. It was my opinion and he didn’t like my answer."

Keep scrolling to relive the most dramatic moments between Teresa and the Gorgas:

Comments / 3

Related
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?

Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
Person
Andy Cohen
Popculture

Bravo Star Seemingly Quits Show Amid Feud With Austen Kroll

Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove says she's "done" with the Bravo show after revealing the extent of her bad blood with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The reality personality shocked fans Tuesday when she took to Twitter to share a story about Kroll's beer Trop Hop, captioning it, "Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] twat on @BravoTV."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding
In Touch Weekly

Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1

90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

Joe Gorga Laughs Off Wife Melissa Gorga's Rumored Tryst With Nick Barrotta: Report

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga did not let false rumors affect their marriage, according to a report. The Gorgas skipped Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas after a false rumor about their marriage spread. The pair suspected Giudice of being involved in spreading the rumor about Melissa cheating on her husband with their friend Nick Barrotta.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding

Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day

As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby

Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Us Weekly

Teddi Mellencamp Was ‘Not Surprised’ Vicki Gunvalson Wasn’t Asked Back on ‘RHOC’: ‘She’s A Lot’

Casting comments. After Teddi Mellencamp’s friend Tamra Judge, announced she was returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, Teddi was concerned for how OC alum Vicki Gunvalson would feel about the news. “I can't imagine [how she’s taking it],” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 41, said during an exclusive interview with […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

188K+
Followers
21K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy