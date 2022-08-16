North Canton teachers won't carry guns

North Canton City Schools Board of Education

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Passed a resolution that the school district will rely on armed police and school resource officers, and not arm staff members.

DISCUSSION: Superintendent Jeff Wendorf said in a statement that the district would be "diligent in keeping our school buildings and facilities secured and will continue to review protocols and tools."

"We have many safety measures in place at every school building and school resource officers from the North Canton Police Department who are present during the school day," he added. "... We feel we have the measures that provide a safe environment for students and staff members already in place."

OTHER ACTIONS:

Created a new position called permanent substitute teacher. The position is a 178-day contract with a 7.9-hour work day. Pay is $150 per day for valid Ohio teaching license (Ohio Substitute Teaching License does not count) including BCI/FBI check or $130 per day for valid Ohio substitute license including BCI/FBI check. The permanent substitutes will be eligible for medical, dental, and vision insurance at 20% employee paid and 80% board paid and will be eligible for sick leave days.

Approved out-of-state tournaments: for the boys' golf team to participate in the Erie Cathedral Prep Classic in Meadville, Pennsylvania; the girls' golf team to participate in the Erie McDowell Invitational in Erie, Pennsylvania; and speech and debate team to participate in the Yale Speech and Debate Invitational at Yale University.

Accepted a $200,000 donation from Gregory Industries in Canton for the Legacy Campaign for the Athletic Facilities plan. The district also received the following donations for the project: $20,000 from RG Smith; $7,400 from The Susie V Foundation; $2,600 from the Sideliners; $4,000 from Belden Brick; and $1,381 and 200 shares of Albemarle Corp. stock from Kyle and Sara Adams.

UP NEXT: Sept. 14 meeting at 6 p.m. in the Media Center at Hoover High School.

