ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jill Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Experiencing 'Mild Symptoms'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKB6D_0hJAbJ2p00
mega

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, just a few weeks after her husband , President Joe Biden , had the virus.

On Tuesday, August 16, the White House announced that she was experiencing "mild symptoms," while her husband has continued to test negative.

The Bidens just returned from a vacation in South Carolina, and the 71-year-old first began experiencing symptoms on Monday, August 15. She has taken Paxlovid, which is what Joe also took when he was sick.

“Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander , said in a statement. “She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.”

In late July, Joe also tested positive for the virus. “This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said about his condition at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crBQJ_0hJAbJ2p00
mega

BARACK OBAMA STRESSING OVER DAUGHTERS MALIA & SASHA EYEING HOLLYWOOD SHOWBIZ: 'THE POTENTIAL FOR EMBARRASSMENT IS HUGE,' SAYS SOURCE

Joe later took Paxlovid, and he ended up testing positive again for COVID-19 , resulting in him isolating again.

The political guru felt well, but out of “an abundance of caution, the president will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBnrn_0hJAbJ2p00
mega

Dr. Anthony Fauci , who also took the antiviral drug and had a rebound case, said that everything was working.

"I think there is understandable confusion when people hear about people rebounding," he shared. "Don't confuse that with the original purpose of what Paxlovid is meant for. It's not meant to prevent you from rebounding. It's meant to prevent you from being hospitalized. I'm 81 years old, I was at risk for hospitalization and I didn't even come close to being sick enough to be hospitalized."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Jill Biden is 'feeling better' but still has cold symptoms: First lady's office gives update on her COVID battle as she continues her isolation on Kiawah Island

Jill Biden is feeling better as she recovers from covid but is still experiencing 'cold-like symptoms,' her office said on Wednesday. 'Dr. Biden is feeling a bit better today, though still experiencing cold-like symptoms,' her communications director Elizabeth Alexander told DailyMail.com in a statement. On Tuesday, Biden's office announced she...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Barack
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reuters

Biden arrives in South Carolina for beach vacation

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past.
Washington Examiner

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 after President Joe Biden's long battle with the virus. "After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening," Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director, wrote in a Tuesday statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Joe Biden Makes Surprising Cancer Reveal During Speech About Global Warming

President Joe Biden, 79, declared he has cancer on July 20 during a speech about global warming. The seemingly nonchalant comment came as the president spoke about the harmful emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Del. “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” he said, as seen in the below clip.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

100K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy