'I Get A Lumpy Throat When I Talk About It': Zach Braff & Florence Pugh Split After Nearly 3 Years

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have pulled the plug on their nearly three-year romance, the actress confirmed in a new interview.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the Little Women alum said. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

The former flames were typically tight-lipped about their romance, and Pugh explained why she tries to keep some things to herself.

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she said.

She added, "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

The Scrubs alum, 47, and Pugh, 26, were happy together, but some people frequently commented on their age-gap.

After celebrating the actor's birthday last year, trolls came for her.

“It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s**t on it,” she told The Sunday Times . “That’s so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past ten years of social media .”

She added, “I think it bugs people that it's not who they expected. But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

Pugh continued to comment about how no one should be concerned about who she is dating. "I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work, and support my work, and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with," Pugh shared. "Once again, [it's] making a young woman feel like s**t for no reason. I think I did feel s**t for awhile about admitting that, and then I thought, 'How ridiculous is that?'"

