ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'I Get A Lumpy Throat When I Talk About It': Zach Braff & Florence Pugh Split After Nearly 3 Years

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWQ49_0hJAbHHN00
Mega

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have pulled the plug on their nearly three-year romance, the actress confirmed in a new interview.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the Little Women alum said. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dkjxd_0hJAbHHN00
Mega

The former flames were typically tight-lipped about their romance, and Pugh explained why she tries to keep some things to herself.

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she said.

She added, "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

The Scrubs alum, 47, and Pugh, 26, were happy together, but some people frequently commented on their age-gap.

After celebrating the actor's birthday last year, trolls came for her.

“It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s**t on it,” she told The Sunday Times . “That’s so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past ten years of social media .”

She added, “I think it bugs people that it's not who they expected. But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

Pugh continued to comment about how no one should be concerned about who she is dating. "I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work, and support my work, and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with," Pugh shared. "Once again, [it's] making a young woman feel like s**t for no reason. I think I did feel s**t for awhile about admitting that, and then I thought, 'How ridiculous is that?'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160pzN_0hJAbHHN00
Mega

The starlet spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her relationship.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Everything We Know About The Demise Of Alexis Bledel & Husband Vincent Kartheiser's Marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have ended their marriage after eight years together. According to court documents, the Mad Men alum officially filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls actress on August 10, with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York. The estranged couple, who share a son who was born in 2015, met while costarring on the hit AMC series with Kartheiser proposing to Bledel in 2013. ZAYN MALIK & GIGI HADID, SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO, MORE FAN FAVORITE CELEB COUPLES WHO CALLED IT QUITS IN 2021: PHOTOS“I’m a very lucky man,” the In Time star said...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Zach Braff
OK! Magazine

8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Hits Back At Catholic Church That Claimed She Never Made Wedding Inquiry: 'Don’t Like Being Called A Liar'

Clearing the air. Last week, Britney Spears took aim at a local Catholic church, claiming they wouldn't let her and Sam Asghari exchange vows at the venue. The house of worship denied her accusations, insisting they were never asked about the matter, but now, the 40-year-old singer has taken to social media to double down on her story. "There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked," her Instagram post began. "I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Sunday Times
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Marriage Explodes: Inside The Downfall Of Michelle Branch's Relationship With Patrick Carney

Leave the Pieces. Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney tied the knot in 2019, but only three years later, they made the shocking decision to go their separate ways. The former couple first met while attending a party in 2015 and quickly struck up a friendship that led to their first collaboration together. The Black Keys drummer was a producer on her 2017 album Hopeless Romantic — a title that seemingly hinted at their budding romance.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Khloé Know? Tristan Thompson Paid Back Child Support To Maralee Nichols, The Mother Of His Eight-Month-Old Son Theo

Tristan Thompson's attorney confirmed the NBA pro is paying child support to Maralee Nichols for their son, Theo, who was born in early December. The baby boy was conceived last March, shortly before Thompson reconciled with his on-again off-again ex Khloé Kardashian.The basketball star has since been embroiled in a family court battle after Nichols accused him of failing to provide financial support for his child. "Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son," Nichols' representative, Harvey Englander, said in a statement released this February. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided...
NBA
Page Six

Selena Gomez hopes to eventually quit acting to get married, be a mom

Selena Gomez is ready to wave goodbye to Hollywood. The singer/actress revealed she eventually wants to get married and become a mom — and she’s prepared to step away from acting to focus on her personal life. The “Only Murders in the Building” star made the revelation on Friday’s episode of the TaTaTu video podcast “Giving Back Generation.” “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” the 30-year-old told hosts Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook, who also happen to be her longtime friends. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

100K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy