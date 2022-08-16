ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Norfolk South rail set to reopen following 19-car derailment in Lawrence Township

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
LAWRENCE TWP. ‒ Norfolk Southern Railway says crews finished rerailing cars overnight and were expected to reopen a closed street crossing Tuesday following a 19-car derailment on Monday.

A portion of the railroad, located between Manchester and Alabama avenues NW, had been shut down since Monday morning's collision involving a train a Mack truck.

"We finished rerailing cars overnight ... we will remove the remaining derailed cars in the days to come via truck or possibly rail, depending," said Connor Spielmaker, media relations manager at Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern will investigate the derailment and provide a report to the Federal Railway Administration once it’s complete, Spielmaker said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Akron man who was operating a 2002 Mack semi failed to yield and struck the train, causing the derailment.

The driver was cited for not maintaining an assured clear distance.

There were no injuries reported.

