Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel Maven
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Motorcyclist dies after speeding, crashing around curve on I-96 in Wayne County, troopers say
One woman is dead after troopers say she crashed her motorcycle and hit a median wall on I-96 in Detroit Wednesday evening. Michigan State Police said the freeway was shut down near Evergreen for nearly three hours
Cops: Suspect wanted for open firing, injuring 19-year-old in Detroit
Information about a suspect who allegedly hit a young man with gunfire in Detroit is being sought by police investigating the crime. Officials with the Detroit Police Department said the incident occurred Tuesday evening, around 9:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 men steal Southfield resident’s car, crash it before getting out of parking lot; victim shot
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 22-year-old Southfield man was shot overnight by three young men who stole his car and crashed it before they could even get out of the parking lot, officials said. The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17) in the area of 11 Mile and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Along I-96 In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is dead after crashing the motorcycle she was driving along I-96 in Detroit late Wednesday night. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-96 near Evergreen Road. Police say a 47 year-old Redford Township woman was traveling too fast around a curve on I-96 near Evergreen Road when she lost control and crashed into a media wall. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News
Suspect in Detroit shooting killed after crashing car into semi-truck
Detroit — A man in his 20s is dead after leading police on a short car chase on the city's east side Tuesday. The incident is under investigation. Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said in a statement that the man was seen in a stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to...
Gunman, 2 more suspects get away after shooting, carjacking, crash in Southfield
According to investigators, a 22-year-old Southfield man was approached by a suspect armed with a long gun outside the Regal Towers apartments on Franklin Rd. near 11 Mile Rd., just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Complex
Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car
A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police chase suspect dies after crashing under semi on Detroit's east side
A police chase in Detroit on Tuesday morning left one person dead after the car involved in the chase ended up crashing under a U.S. Postal Service semi.
fox2detroit.com
'Kia Boyz' Southfield dealership has car stolen, another damaged following new TikTok trend
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The "Kia Boyz" have struck again, but this time they went straight to the source. Glassman Kia in Southfield had one Kia stolen off their lot and another damaged a week after speaking to FOX 2 about the rise of Kia thefts. "The Kia Boyz...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn Heights Police Department urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours. Officials say they have been receiving growing complaints from residents who have reported break-ins of their vehicles during the overnight hours and the theft of the belongings that were left in them.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police release sketch of man wanted for fatal shooting of 34-year-old woman
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman on the west side. The shooting happened on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at around 4:00 a.m., in the 11500 block of LaSalle. According to police, the unknown suspect and the 34-year-old female were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
12-year-old girl shot during argument with acquaintance in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl was shot during an argument with an acquaintance while walking with a group of friends in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the area of Riad Street and Morang Avenue on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man on Belle Isle
DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date
A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
fox2detroit.com
Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
Detroit police looking for carjacking suspect who snuck into woman's back seat while she was in gas station, held her at gunpoint
Detroit police are asking for help identifying a man who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint at a gas station on Harper Avenue on the city’s east side early Tuesday morning.
21-year-old Redford man facing 20 charges after firing shots at officers from stolen truck during wild police chase
A 21-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly firing shots at police officers from a stolen pickup truck while he and two teens fled police during a wild chase last week in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Truck driver crossing Ambassador Bridge caught hauling 28 bricks of cocaine
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men have been charged after authorities say they attempted to cross the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit into Canada with 28 bricks of cocaine. According to police, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination.
Comments / 1