Check the list: FBI updates list of missing Native Americans

A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
Former FBI deputy director McCabe said Trump has been "basically at war" with the agency since 2016. McCabe said the sustained attacks have had "a corrosive effect" on morale within the agency. He also said political leaders haven't been forceful enough in refuting attacks against the FBI. Former FBI deputy...
Former FBI deputy assistant director of counterterrorism Terry Turchie said Attorney General Merrick Garland wouldn't recommend approval for a search warrant for the Unabomber's cabin on Thursday's "Jesse Watters Primetime." "I've never said this publicly, but I'll just tell you right now because it just sickens me to watch and...
Days after the unprecedented search of a former president’s primary residence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department moved to unseal the judicially authorized warrant on Donald Trump’s home and safe at Mar-a-Lago. “Just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District...
Sarah Kendzior explains how American history is littered with people who gained power and wealth by manipulating distrust.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency will adjust its “security posture” after a man fired a nail gun at the Cincinnati field office on Thursday before he was killed during a confrontation with officers. In a message to the bureau's workforce Thursday, Wray said he was focused...
