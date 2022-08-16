ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge's 2023 Lineup Will Have Special Chargers, Challengers, Durango SRT Hellcat

Dodge is sending off the Charger and Challenger in their current evolution by bringing back three heritage colors, and putting "Last Call" plaques under the hood of every 2023 car. Originally offered as a one-year run in 2020, the Durango SRT Hellcat is back for the 2023 model year, retaining...
Motorious

Dodge Durango Hellcat Returns For 2023

Money is a powerful motivator, and with plenty of enthusiasts willing to shell out big to haul their family around in three-row crossover powered by a Hellcat V8, Dodge just couldn’t ignore their pleas. That’s why the automaker found a way past government regulations which before were supposedly too difficult to surmount, marking the shocking return of the Durango SRT Hellcat. Only we’re not all that surprised.
motor1.com

New Toyota Supra surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat in drag race

There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
UPI News

GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump

Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
Top Speed

Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed

The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
