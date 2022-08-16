Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Dodge's 2023 Lineup Will Have Special Chargers, Challengers, Durango SRT Hellcat
Dodge is sending off the Charger and Challenger in their current evolution by bringing back three heritage colors, and putting "Last Call" plaques under the hood of every 2023 car. Originally offered as a one-year run in 2020, the Durango SRT Hellcat is back for the 2023 model year, retaining...
Dodge Durango Hellcat Returns For 2023
Money is a powerful motivator, and with plenty of enthusiasts willing to shell out big to haul their family around in three-row crossover powered by a Hellcat V8, Dodge just couldn’t ignore their pleas. That’s why the automaker found a way past government regulations which before were supposedly too difficult to surmount, marking the shocking return of the Durango SRT Hellcat. Only we’re not all that surprised.
The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger
Dodge is putting the Challenger and the Charger out to pasture -- but a few special edition models will be released before the lines are cut forever.
motor1.com
New Toyota Supra surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat in drag race
There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
Official Dodge Challenger Convertible Coming to Dealers This Fall
DodgeDodge is setting up a system to order convertible Challenger R/T and SRT Hellcat conversions through dealerships when you buy a new model.
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
Is the Ford Ranger vs. GMC Canyon Battle About to Get Real?
The new 2023 GMC Canyon is a highly-anticipated truck, and will likely be cross-shopped with the Ford Ranger. What's the difference? The post Is the Ford Ranger vs. GMC Canyon Battle About to Get Real? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
Mercedes' Wild F200 Concept Ditched The Steering Wheel Decades Ago And Still Looks Fresh
Steering wheels are the standard for a reason, but that hasn't stopped automakers from playing around with alternative ideas, if only on concept cars.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2023 Ford Ranger Over a Toyota Tacoma
With these four key advantages, the 2023 Ford Ranger offers pickup truck shoppers compelling reasons to choose to buy it instead of the 2023 Toyota Tacoma. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2023 Ford Ranger Over a Toyota Tacoma appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2023 Dodge Hornet brings Charger, Challenger influences to small crossover segment
Dodge revealed the Hornet, its entry into the small crossover SUV game, on Tuesday during its Speed Week celebration in Pontiac, Michigan, but it won't just be a daily commuter. Offered in two models with two powerful engines and a bent toward performance, the Hornet borrows from the Charger and Challenger playbook.
Is the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Cooler Than the Most Popular Midsize Truck?
The 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X is surprisingly cool. But is it cool enough to step up the big dog? The post Is the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Cooler Than the Most Popular Midsize Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Edmunds Ranked the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Higher than the 2022 Toyota RAV4: A Weird but Beautiful Choice
Jeeps aren't the best SUVs on the Market. They sure as hell aren't better than the Toyota RAV4. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't buy one. The post Edmunds Ranked the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Higher than the 2022 Toyota RAV4: A Weird but Beautiful Choice appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed
The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
Is The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Really Worth $30k More Than the Ram 1500 TRX?
While the trucks have similar power outputs, the Raptor is nearly twice as expensive. The post Is The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Really Worth $30k More Than the Ram 1500 TRX? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the New 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison Bring Enough to Make It Cool?
Can the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison give you the off-road items you desire? Check out what this truck brings to the market. The post Does the New 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison Bring Enough to Make It Cool? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevy Colorado vs. 2023 GMC Canyon: Which Is Right for You?
GM has two mid-size trucks, the 2023 GMC Canyon and 2023 Chevy Colorado. Which is right for you? The post 2023 Chevy Colorado vs. 2023 GMC Canyon: Which Is Right for You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
