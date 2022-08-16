ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

When is Floyd Mayweather's next fight?

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
SINCE hanging up his gloves in 2017, Floyd Mayweather has kept his bank balance topped up with lucrative exhibition fights.

Money, 45, is regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time and retired with a perfect 50-0 record.

Floyd Mayweather Jr has competed in three exhibition bouts since retiring in 2017 Credit: Getty
The American star ended his career with a perfect 50-0 record Credit: Getty
His last exhibition came against Don Moore earlier this year Credit: AFP

His final pro fight came against MMA star Conor McGregor five years ago, which Mayweather won by TKO in the tenth round.

Mayweather has since fought in exhibition bouts against Japanese MMA star Tenshin Nasukawa and YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

While his most recent foray into the ring came in May against Don Moore, who he faced in the UAE.

Now Money - who is estimated to have raked in over $1bn in career earnings - is set for another showdown later this year.

Fight fans don't have to wait long to see Mayweather return to the ring.

The Michigan native was renowned for his fast hands, supreme defense and exquisite movement in the squared circle.

And he showed again Moore earlier this year that he has not lost that Money magic.

Now he'll put his body on the line again, this time facing former MMA champion Mikuru Asakura at a RIZIN Fighting Federation event in Japan.

The exhibition bout will reportedly be over three rounds and will be held on September 25.

Asakura, 30, has sixteen wins and just three losses in his MMA career, with eight knockouts.

Reports suggest that Mayweather could be ready to leave exhibition fights behind - and may even stun the world by coming out of retirement.

He told FightHype: “I got three more exhibitions this year [2022], could be one fight and two exhibitions.

"But guess what, you better know it’s at least and this is the lowest I’m talking about $200million."

Mayweather looks to be taking the test seriously and is already in fight camp.

His coach Gerald Tucker uploaded a video of the American superstar doing sit-ups earlier this month.

Tucker posted: "Working out is a lifestyle for us; so we don’t have to be around each other in order to get it in. We’re both there spiritually!!

"@floydmayweather is gearing up to start camp in a couple weeks to get ready for an exciting exhibition on Sept. 25TH in Japan vs their biggest and most popular MMA fighter who’s a very sharp and dangerous striker."

