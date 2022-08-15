Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Charged for Murder in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder for a June...
Two Charged for Murder of 21-Year-Old Cheltenham Man
CHELTENHAM, MD – Police in Maryland have arrested two men in connection with the murder...
52-Year-Old Was Victim of Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 52-year-old man walking down a street in Glen Burnie was...
Man Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore Wednesday Night in Critical Condition
BALTIMORE, MD – A man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night on Mosher Street...
45-Year-Old Shot Overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 45-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore. According to police, at...
fox5dc.com
Police respond to reports of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are on the scene of shots fired Thursday afternoon at a mall in Hyattsville, according to authorities. The Hyattsville Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 officer are responding to reports of shots fired at the Mall of Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway.
Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
Glen Burnie Man Charged for Trying to Break Into Apartment with Hammer
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On Wednesday, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded for a report...
Police: Man who shot, killed Alexandria man in Georgetown arrested in Jamaica
Nearly seven months after a 27-year-old man was gunned down in Georgetown, police say the man suspected of pulling the trigger has been arrested in Jamaica. Police say the deadly shooting happened in the heart of Georgetown on January 31, 2022. The victim was identified as Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia.
Victims Attacked by Brick In D.C. Hate Crime
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is asking for the public’s help identifying...
bethesdamagazine.com
2 D.C. residents charged with murder in December shooting that killed one, injured two
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to reflect that two people were charged with murder. Two Washington, D.C., residents, ages 16 and 18, have been charged with murder in the December shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside of a home in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
Woman Shot Friday Night In Severn
SEVERN, MD – A domestic incident escalated into gun violence Friday morning in Severn. Police...
Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items
An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.
Violent Weekend In Upper Marlboro Claims Another Life
Detectives are looking to identify the suspect or suspects who killed a 21-year-old Cheltenham man during a violent weekend in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Tyren Spry was shot to death in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court around 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Spry...
Victim Violently Attacked With Wood Board In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
Suspect in deadly shooting of ex-girlfriend's boyfriend turns himself in
A suspect in a fatal shooting at Westport Homes turned himself into police a week after firefighter/EMTs were assaulted with a pellet gun at the same complex.
41-Year-Old Man Struck in Brooklyn Park Shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – On August 14, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded for...
