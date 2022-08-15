ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheltenham, MD

Cheltenham, MD
Upper Marlboro, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Police respond to reports of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George's

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are on the scene of shots fired Thursday afternoon at a mall in Hyattsville, according to authorities. The Hyattsville Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 officer are responding to reports of shots fired at the Mall of Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Violent Weekend In Upper Marlboro Claims Another Life

Detectives are looking to identify the suspect or suspects who killed a 21-year-old Cheltenham man during a violent weekend in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Tyren Spry was shot to death in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court around 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Spry...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
