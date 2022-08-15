ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Serial Fraudster Accused Of Purchasing Two Vehicles From Montgomery County Dealership: Police

Police have arrested a Randallstown man in connection to the fraudulent purchase of two vehicles from a Silver Spring dealership in early July, authorities say. Phillip Young, 22, is accused of fraudulently purchasing a 2020 Silver Toyota Prius, and a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from Jim Coleman Nissan with two fraudulent checks on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkridge, MD
City
Laurel, MD
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Ellicott City, MD
City
Jessup, MD
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Elkridge, MD
Crime & Safety
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Potentially explosive device found in Harford County yard

BALTIMORE -- The discovery of a possibly explosive device in a Harford County yard Wednesday led to the closure of nearby roads.About noon, deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The resident believed the device might be explosive in nature.After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 543. The roadway was expected to remain closed until authorities made sure the device was inert and no threat to the community.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police Blotter#Advance Auto Parts#Columbia#Ellicott Way
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Two arrested in connection to April homicide in Dorchester Co.

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide that happened back in April. During the early morning hours of April 10th, Cambridge Police responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive, finding the victim, identified as 20-year-old A’Corie Young, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS Baltimore

Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart

Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say. Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy