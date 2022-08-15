Read full article on original website
Pedestrian struck by Baltimore County patrol car in Harford County
A pedestrian was struck by a Baltimore County patrol car Thursday afternoon in Harford County. Their condition is unknown.
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
Serial Fraudster Accused Of Purchasing Two Vehicles From Montgomery County Dealership: Police
Police have arrested a Randallstown man in connection to the fraudulent purchase of two vehicles from a Silver Spring dealership in early July, authorities say. Phillip Young, 22, is accused of fraudulently purchasing a 2020 Silver Toyota Prius, and a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from Jim Coleman Nissan with two fraudulent checks on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, according to Montgomery County police.
'Upsetting': Residents concerned after recent disturbances in Federal Hill
Disturbances in Baltimore’s Federal Hill has community members asking for help. Community groups are asking for action to be taken immediately against illegal acts in the area.
52-Year-Old Was Victim of Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 52-year-old man walking down a street in Glen Burnie was...
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Police release body-camera video of in-custody death during apparent drug overdose
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
Potentially explosive device found in Harford County yard
BALTIMORE -- The discovery of a possibly explosive device in a Harford County yard Wednesday led to the closure of nearby roads.About noon, deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The resident believed the device might be explosive in nature.After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 543. The roadway was expected to remain closed until authorities made sure the device was inert and no threat to the community.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
WMDT.com
Two arrested in connection to April homicide in Dorchester Co.
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide that happened back in April. During the early morning hours of April 10th, Cambridge Police responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive, finding the victim, identified as 20-year-old A’Corie Young, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart
Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say. Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.
wnav.com
Feds and County Police Conducting Investigation At Bacon Ridge Natural Area
The FBI has confirmed to Annapolis Creative Reporter Donna Cole that they have been conducting an investigation with Anne Arundel County Police at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. Cole reports that others have noticed that some trails have been closed off in that Crownsville area parkland. Others have seen people in tactical gear in the area.
Stirrup Trouble: Alert Issued For Horses Found Roaming Around Calvert County Neighborhood
Police in Maryland aren't horsing around as they attempt to track down the owners of a group of horses who were found making the rounds in Calvert County. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and released photos of found horses who were located in the area of Fowler Road in Owings overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items
An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.
One Shot, One Struck By Car In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place yesterday...
wfmd.com
Bomb Threat At Oakdale High School In Frederick County Found Not Credible
A threat was being air dropped to students’ phones. Ijamsville, Md. (NS) – There was a bomb threat at Oakdale High School (OHS) on the 2nd day of the school year. At around 7:15 a.m. this morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat that was being air dropped into students’ phones.
Bomb squad disposes of multiple explosive devices in Harford County
The bomb squad safely disposed of multiple explosive devices on Wednesday afternoon in Harford County.
45-Year-Old Shot Overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 45-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore. According to police, at...
Glen Burnie Man Charged for Trying to Break Into Apartment with Hammer
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On Wednesday, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded for a report...
