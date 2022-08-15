ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South River, NJ

Man Arrested For Killing Father

HAZLET – A man has been arrested and criminally charged after breaking into his father’s home and attacking two relatives, resulting in one death, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, has been charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in connection with the death of Nikoi Kotey, 77, as well as injuring a 67-year-old female.
HAZLET, NJ
