BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
