CBS Baltimore

Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Wbaltv.com

4 Baltimore City Schools officers temporarily reassigned after being present at shooting

Four Baltimore City Schools police officers have been temporarily reassigned after being at the scene of a quadruple shooting that left one person dead in the Hamilton area. According to Sgt. Clyde Boatwright with City Schools Police, one officer was injured and taken to an area hospital and was later released. No further details on the officer's injury are available.
popville.com

Shooting in Columbia Heights around 3:45pm (Tues.)

Jason reported: “Definitely like 15-20 shots with a second gun coming in before shooting stopped. Saw one man carried to an ambulance by his friends who seemed conscious. Took a lot longer to get the second victim on a gurney & into the ambulance. Looked like he was shot in the gut but conscious”
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
NewsBreak
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

