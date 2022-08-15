Read full article on original website
WRGB
18-year-old sentenced in shooting that left 12-year-old paralyzed
TROY, NY (WRGB) — On Monday, March 8th, 2021, shots rang out in a Troy neighborhood. Jona Rivera says her 12-year-old son MJ was doing chores inside their home on O’Neil Street, when he was struck in the back by a bullet. A shots-fired call came in at...
WRGB
Man accused of leading state police on pursuit, arrested on drug, DWAI charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Rensselaer man, accused of leading them on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90 for speeding. That vehicle, according to State Police did not stop and left I-90 onto Washington Avenue in the City of Rensselaer.
Queensbury man accused of shooting gun inside home
The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Conlon, 39 of Queensbury on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Colonial Court for reports of a domestic dispute where someone had fired a gun inside a home.
Hoax Bomb Threat In Schenectady Under Investigation
A 911 call reporting an armed man with pipe bombs in the Capital District was all just a hoax, police said. Officers were called shortly after noon Monday, Aug. 15 following reports of a man who allegedly had a gun and had placed two pipe bombs in Schenectady near Webster Street and 7th Avenue.
Scotia PD sounds alarm after recent car larcenies
The Village of Scotia Police Department is sounding the alarm after several car break-ins were reported in the area.
WRGB
"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing
The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
Salem man jailed for allegedly stealing credit cards
A Salem man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly broke into a car and stole several credit cards and personal belongings from it.
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
16-Year-Old Shot In Troy, Police Asking For Tips
A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in the Capital District. Police in Troy were called at around 10:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, with reports of a disturbance outside of the Corliss Park Apartments, located on Northern Drive. When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old suffering...
WNYT
Troy police remove 8 guns from streets
Troy police have taken eight illegal handguns off the streets in just the last two weeks alone. In one case, police executed a search warrant last week on Third Street, where they found and seized a stash that included four guns, drugs and money. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden is thanking...
Car chase ends with DWI charge for Rensselaer man
A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years.
WNYT
Search warrant leads to slew of guns, drugs in Albany
Two people are facing charges after Albany detectives and US Marshals executed a search warrant on Washington Avenue. Antiel Pagan, 22, and Samantha Steenburn, 27, are in custody. Police say Pagan skipped parole and was wanted out of Catskill. While executing the search warrant, officers say they recovered nearly 200...
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle
SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer
On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
NYSP continues to investigate death of Johnstown boy
The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.
Schenectady PD: Man stabbed with sword-like weapon
The Schenectady Police Department was called to a home on Daggett Terrace at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, after hearing of a possible stabbing.
WNYT
Man pleads guilty in connection to Motel 6 murder
A third suspect now admits his role a homicide at a motel in Colonie. Desirique Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree. He is the third and final suspect to accept a plea deal in the death of Xiaa Price. The two other suspects...
WRGB
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
Washington County sewer district worker charged with official misconduct
Allan W. Burnham, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested and charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government, and official misconduct.
Troy Woman Busted For DWI In Menands At Over 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say
A woman had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit when she was busted driving drunk in the Capital District, authorities said. State Police in Albany County first made contact with 36-year-old Mary Mazur, of Troy, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, when they stopped to assist her disabled vehicle on I-787 in Menands.
Shore News Network
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
