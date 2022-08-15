ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Man accused of leading state police on pursuit, arrested on drug, DWAI charges

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Rensselaer man, accused of leading them on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90 for speeding. That vehicle, according to State Police did not stop and left I-90 onto Washington Avenue in the City of Rensselaer.
Hoax Bomb Threat In Schenectady Under Investigation

A 911 call reporting an armed man with pipe bombs in the Capital District was all just a hoax, police said. Officers were called shortly after noon Monday, Aug. 15 following reports of a man who allegedly had a gun and had placed two pipe bombs in Schenectady near Webster Street and 7th Avenue.
"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing

The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
16-Year-Old Shot In Troy, Police Asking For Tips

A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in the Capital District. Police in Troy were called at around 10:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, with reports of a disturbance outside of the Corliss Park Apartments, located on Northern Drive. When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old suffering...
Troy police remove 8 guns from streets

Troy police have taken eight illegal handguns off the streets in just the last two weeks alone. In one case, police executed a search warrant last week on Third Street, where they found and seized a stash that included four guns, drugs and money. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden is thanking...
Search warrant leads to slew of guns, drugs in Albany

Two people are facing charges after Albany detectives and US Marshals executed a search warrant on Washington Avenue. Antiel Pagan, 22, and Samantha Steenburn, 27, are in custody. Police say Pagan skipped parole and was wanted out of Catskill. While executing the search warrant, officers say they recovered nearly 200...
Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle

SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer

On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
Man pleads guilty in connection to Motel 6 murder

A third suspect now admits his role a homicide at a motel in Colonie. Desirique Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree. He is the third and final suspect to accept a plea deal in the death of Xiaa Price. The two other suspects...
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
