Annapolis, MD

Police identify eight homicide victims from the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of eight people killed in in the city during the past week. The list also includes the victim of a shooting from March, who died in July. 26-year-old Darius Jones 4th was killed on August 11, 2022, in the 800...
BALTIMORE, MD
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Police respond to reports of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George's

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are on the scene of shots fired Thursday afternoon at a mall in Hyattsville, according to authorities. The Hyattsville Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 officer are responding to reports of shots fired at the Mall of Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Man shot in the head dies three months after shooting, now a homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The victim of a shooting in March died last month and is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say 20-year-old Joshua George Camara was found shot in the head on March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road. At the time, he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
