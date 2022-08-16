ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Police identify eight homicide victims from the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of eight people killed in in the city during the past week. The list also includes the victim of a shooting from March, who died in July. 26-year-old Darius Jones 4th was killed on August 11, 2022, in the 800...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing.
EDGEWOOD, MD
popville.com

Shooting in Columbia Heights around 3:45pm (Tues.)

Jason reported: “Definitely like 15-20 shots with a second gun coming in before shooting stopped. Saw one man carried to an ambulance by his friends who seemed conscious. Took a lot longer to get the second victim on a gurney & into the ambulance. Looked like he was shot in the gut but conscious”
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart

Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say. Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

