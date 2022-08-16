Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify eight homicide victims from the past week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of eight people killed in in the city during the past week. The list also includes the victim of a shooting from March, who died in July. 26-year-old Darius Jones 4th was killed on August 11, 2022, in the 800...
52-Year-Old Was Victim of Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 52-year-old man walking down a street in Glen Burnie was...
Wbaltv.com
Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault
EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing.
Glen Burnie Man Charged for Trying to Break Into Apartment with Hammer
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On Wednesday, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded for a report...
41-Year-Old Man Struck in Brooklyn Park Shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – On August 14, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded for...
popville.com
Shooting in Columbia Heights around 3:45pm (Tues.)
Jason reported: “Definitely like 15-20 shots with a second gun coming in before shooting stopped. Saw one man carried to an ambulance by his friends who seemed conscious. Took a lot longer to get the second victim on a gurney & into the ambulance. Looked like he was shot in the gut but conscious”
21-Year-Old Charged for Murder in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder for a June...
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore Wednesday Night in Critical Condition
BALTIMORE, MD – A man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night on Mosher Street...
Victims Attacked by Brick In D.C. Hate Crime
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is asking for the public’s help identifying...
45-Year-Old Shot Overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 45-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore. According to police, at...
Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart
Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say. Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.
7-Eleven Clerk Assaulted During Robbery
BROOKLYN, MD – On July 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded for a...
Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
bethesdamagazine.com
2 D.C. residents charged with murder in December shooting that killed one, injured two
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to reflect that two people were charged with murder. Two Washington, D.C., residents, ages 16 and 18, have been charged with murder in the December shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside of a home in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.
Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
Two Charged for Murder of 21-Year-Old Cheltenham Man
CHELTENHAM, MD – Police in Maryland have arrested two men in connection with the murder...
Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items
An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Police release body-camera video of in-custody death during apparent drug overdose
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
One Shot, One Struck By Car In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place yesterday...
