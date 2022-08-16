ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Suspects arrested in killing of cab driver in Queens

NEW YORK - Two suspects connected to the killing of a taxi driver in Queens last weekend have been arrested, the NYPD said Thursday. One of the suspects, 20-year-old Austin Amos, has been charged with manslaughter, gang assault and other charges. Amos reportedly has six prior arrests, including robbery, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewood, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, MD
Edgewood, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MD
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Maryland State
City
Edgewood, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Maryland, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman arrested after escaping from handcuffs at police precinct: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A woman was arrested again after she slipped out of her handcuffs and escaped from a Bronx precinct Wednesday, prompting a search, officials said. Christina Evans, 33, was initially arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection and taken to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street before she escaped at […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#7 Eleven#Property Crime
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify eight homicide victims from the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of eight people killed in in the city during the past week. The list also includes the victim of a shooting from March, who died in July. 26-year-old Darius Jones 4th was killed on August 11, 2022, in the 800...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC New York

Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops

A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Baltimore

Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy