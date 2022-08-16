Read full article on original website
52-Year-Old Was Victim of Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 52-year-old man walking down a street in Glen Burnie was...
21-Year-Old Charged for Murder in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder for a June...
Minor Shot In Serious Condition, Suspect At Large After Montgomery County Shooting: Police
A child was shot and seriously injured in a dispute in Montgomery Village, reports My MCM Media. The boy was shot during the dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle shortly before 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, the outlet continues. The boy was rushed to the hospital with...
Wbaltv.com
4 Baltimore City Schools officers temporarily reassigned after being present at shooting
Four Baltimore City Schools police officers have been temporarily reassigned after being at the scene of a quadruple shooting that left one person dead in the Hamilton area. According to Sgt. Clyde Boatwright with City Schools Police, one officer was injured and taken to an area hospital and was later released. No further details on the officer's injury are available.
Wbaltv.com
Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault
EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing.
Man Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore Wednesday Night in Critical Condition
BALTIMORE, MD – A man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night on Mosher Street...
45-Year-Old Shot Overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 45-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore. According to police, at...
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
Police release body-camera video of in-custody death during apparent drug overdose
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
Two Charged for Murder of 21-Year-Old Cheltenham Man
CHELTENHAM, MD – Police in Maryland have arrested two men in connection with the murder...
Glen Burnie Man Charged for Trying to Break Into Apartment with Hammer
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On Wednesday, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded for a report...
Victims Attacked by Brick In D.C. Hate Crime
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is asking for the public’s help identifying...
17-Year-Old Charged for Shooting at Linthicum Tabacco House
LINTHICUM, MD – A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged for a shooting that took...
Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items
An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.
One Shot, One Struck By Car In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place yesterday...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore school officers suspended after being present at quadruple shooting in Hamilton
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City School Resources Officers have been suspended after they were present at a quadruple shooting in Hamilton last weekend. Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Harford Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims -- a man who had been shot in the torso and a woman who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.
Man Wearing DEA Shirt Crashed into Newark Home, Fled Scene
NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark are searching for a man wearing a blue DEA...
7-Eleven Clerk Assaulted During Robbery
BROOKLYN, MD – On July 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded for a...
