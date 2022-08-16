ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Roundup: John Glenn girls second at Lady Dawg Invite

By Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 2 days ago

NASHPORT - Addy Burris shot an 83, as John Glenn came in second to Carrollton during Monday's Lady Dawg Invitational at Vista.

Carrollton shot 364 to the Muskies' 372, while Sheridan and Licking Valley had 392s and River View 394.

Abby McCullough chipped in an 88, Elise Abrams added a 100 and Carlie Ellsworth had 101 for the Muskies.

Crooksville's Riley McKenzie led area players with a 77, as Marietta's Saylor Wharff took medalist honors with a 74.

Morgan Wamer paced the Generals with an 85, while Ryan Satterfield added a 94, Haven Jenkins carded a 99 and Adi Calendine totaled 114.

Tri-Valley tallied 429, as Makayla Hutchison posted a 94, while Emily Stanford contributed 106, Gwyn Dal Ponte had 113 and Delaney Bell totaled 116.

West Muskingum finished with 485 behind 116 by Kenzie Henderson, 118 from Bella Henderson, 120 by Jessica Shawger and 131 by Emma Sprankle.

Philo totaled 494, as Brianna Mortimer carded an 89, Taiylor Winland a 114, Grace Hargraves a 139 and Alaina Wahl a 152.

Paige Nicely's 94 led River View.

Boys Golf

Maysville 160, Newark 175: Owen Lutz posted a 38 to pace the Panthers in a win over the Wildcats. on the par-35 front nine at EagleSticks on Monday.

Hoyt Dodson chipped in a 39, Connor Larimer posted a 41 and Mat Harper and Adyn Huff had 42s to round out Maysville's scoring.

Newark's Mitch Bolte posted an even par 35 to earn medalist honors, while Griffin Richards added a 42, Roman Green shot 45 and Ryan Water and Adam Tucker had 53s.

Wheeling Park 316, John Glenn 324, Wheeling Park B 356: Noah Dever paced the Muskies with a 78 on the par-71 Jones Course at Oglebay on Monday.

Owen Van Fossen chipped in an 80 and Braden Rice and CJ Dolan each posted 83s for John Glenn.

Park's Campbell Koegler was the medalist with a 74, while Will Koegler had 77, Gavin Goodrich 78 and Noah Milhoun 87.

Crooksville 173, Rosecrans 186, New Lex 193: Weston Hartman led the Bishops with 40, while Charlie Peterson added a 44 and Nathan Hart a 45 in the tri-meet on Monday at Perry Country Club.

No leaders were reported for Crooksville or New Lex.

Girls Tennis

Zanesville 4, Logan 1: The Lady Devils improved to 1-1 with four wins over the Chieftains on Saturday.

At No. 2 singles, Rosie Toombs defeated Neva Blystone, 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 tiebreaker; No. 3 singles Chloe Buchanan downed Ashlyn Schlemp 6-2, 6-3; first doubles of Jersey Draughn and Kamrie Simon won 6-2, 6-1 over Megan Korns and Alayna Blanchard, 6-2, 6-1; and second doubles of Catherine Taylor and Kila Soller dropped Hannah Marcum and Brooklyn Wilson 6-0, 6-4 to account for Zanesville's win.

Zanesville's No. 1 singles Emperia Johnson suffered a tough three-set loss, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, to Josie Sigler.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Roundup: John Glenn girls second at Lady Dawg Invite

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Bishop Rosecrans Football Preview

ZANESVILLE, OH- High School Football is just two days away. The Bishop Rosecrans team might be young this season, but they have high expectations. Freshmen make up nearly a third of the roster as they head into 2022. The Bishops will have to lean on team chemistry this year. “We...
ZANESVILLE, OH
High School Football PRO

Wooster, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smithville football team will have a game with Triway on August 17, 2022, 09:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Wooster .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
WOOSTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Concord, OH
Sports
Zanesville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
New Concord, OH
City
Marietta, OH
City
Carrollton, OH
Carrollton, OH
Sports
City
Philo, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

2022 Hall of Fame Class Announced by Cambridge Athletics

Continuing to recognize and showcase a strong tradition of athletic excellence, the 2022 Hall of Fame Class has been announced by the Cambridge Bobcat Hall of Fame Committee. This year’s group consists of six individuals. It is with great pride and excitement that the Cambridge Athletic Department will host its’ annual hall of fame weekend September 1-3 to welcome the following inductees along with family and friends:
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Walk-On Tight End Zak Herbstreit Loses Black Stripe

Zak Herbstreit is "officially" a Buckeye. The second-year tight end, who joined Ohio State as a preferred walk-on in June 2021, became the latest Buckeye to shed his black stripe Wednesday. The son of former Ohio State quarterback and college football announcer Kirk Herbstreit, Zak Herbstreit played high school football...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense

Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Nathan Hart
Person
Philo
Person
Paige
The Athens NEWS

Students return to a college town like no other

As students begin returning to Athens this week to embark on a new school year, there's a lot this city - and the upcoming fall season - has to offer. I may be a virtual newcomer to Athens, but I've learned a lot in my past five months here. Ok, maybe not a lot, but at least a few things about the city and its summer traditions. ...
ATHENS, OH
WHIZ

Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the Muskingum County Fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m. Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day. Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dawg#Panthers#Nashport Addy Burris#Tri Valley#Wildcats#Par 35#Eaglesticks#Maysville#Roman Green
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit Son News

The Herbstreit family has a long legacy of success within the Ohio State football program. On Wednesday afternoon, it was time for the latest Herbstreit to officially become part of the team. Tight end Zak Herbstreit, the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, had his black stripe removed today.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH
Your Radio Place

The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is this weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is set for this weekend. The popular event will be held on Saturday, August 20 and will begin at 9 a.m. The event, which is held on Wheeling Avenue draws in thousands of car enthusiasts each year featuring everything from hot rods to Harley Davidsons. The event is organized by Cambridge Main Street.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy