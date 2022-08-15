Daily Log 8.14.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: August 12-14th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

08/14/202202:47

INCIDENT22006119

VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A

WARE ST

Cambridge Police responded to the Ware Street for a report of a male and female arguing outside. After an investigation, Chazan Furtado, 24, 18 Ware Street in Cambridge, was placed under arrest for Vandalizing Property.

08/14/202209:09

INCIDENT22006121

B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

BROOKLINE ST

Cambridge Police responded to Brookline Street for a report of larceny from a motor vehicle.

08/14/202209:59

INCIDENT22006122

SHOPLIFTING OF SHOPPING CART C266 S30A

CAMBRIDGE ST

Units responded for a shoplifting.

08/14/202210:26

INCIDENT22006123

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

JAY ST

Cambridge Police responded to Jay Street for a reporting party wanting to report a hit and run. The witness stated they observed a motor vehicle crash into a parked, unoccupied motor vehicle, and failed to provide information. The witness had photos of the incident and the registration of the involved parties. The resident of Concord will be summoned for Leaving the Scene of Property Damage After a Motor Vehicle Accident.

08/14/202211:23

INCIDENT22006124

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

BINNEY ST

A resident of Binney Street reports that her bike was stolen from the bike storage area of the building.

08/14/202212:22

INCIDENT22006125

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

CLINTON ST

A Clinton St resident reported an unknown person took a package from his front porch. The suspect can be seen via the victim's Nest doorbell camera taking the package from the front porch and walking on Clinton Street towards Harvard Street.

08/14/202214:02

INCIDENT22006127

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

COLUMBIA ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Columbia Street residence for a past breaking and entering report.

08/14/202216:40

INCIDENT22006128

B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

INMAN PL

An Inman Place resident reported a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

08/14/202216:54

INCIDENT22006129

ASSAULT C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Church Street for a report of a past assault.

08/14/202217:19

INCIDENT22006130

CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATION C265 S37

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police Department responded to a 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue business for an individual threatening staff.

08/14/202217:35

INCIDENT22006131

A&B ON +60/DISABLED C265 S13K F

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded for a fight in progress.

08/14/202217:36

INCIDENT22006132

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of threats being made.

08/14/202218:06

TRAFFIC22006134

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

LINNAEAN ST

Units responded to Mass Ave. and Linnaean Street for a report of a traffic complaint.

08/14/202218:13

INCIDENT22006135

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

PROSPECT ST

Cambridge Police took a report of a past larceny on Prospect Street.

08/14/202218:35

INCIDENT22006136

TRESPASS C266 S120

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the area of the 1400 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of trespassing.

08/14/202219:58

INCIDENT22006137

MISC. REPORT TYPE

SOMERVILLE AVE

A non-Cambridge resident reported suspicious activity that occurred at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Pearl Street.

08/14/202221:02

INCIDENT22006139

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

LINCOLN WAY

Cambridge Police responded to Lincoln Way for a harassing report.

08/14/202222:16

CITY SOLICITOR22006141

CITY SOLICITOR REPORT

FRONT ST

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Mass Ave and Front Street for a motor vehicle crash where a City of Cambridge bike lane post was struck and damaged.

08/14/202223:08

INCIDENT22006142

CREDIT CARD FRAUD UNDER $1200 C266 S37B(G)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a Massachusetts Avenue residence to take a report for credit card fraud. A report was generated.

08/13/202202:01

INCIDENT22006087

INDECENT EXPOSURE C272 S53

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Officers responded to an Alewife Brook Parkway address for the report of two males urinating in public. An incident report was filed.

08/13/202204:38

INCIDENT22006088

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the 700 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of two parties breaking and entering into a building. After an investigation, it was determined that both Edward Dean, 56, 280 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, and Porcha Smith, 39, 17 Allen Street in Randolph, had used a hammer – later found on Dean -- to gain entry into a locked building at night time. A search incident to arrest revealed a receipt with a brown powder substance consistent with heroin in Smith's belongings. Also found on during the search was multiple clothing items with the tags still attached. Inside the lobby where Dean was sitting, there was multiple empty opened packages.Dean will be charged with the following Breaking and Entering Night Time with intent to commit a felony, Larceny from a building and Possession of Burglarious Tools. Smith will be charged with Breaking and Entering Night Time with intent to commit a felony in violation and Possession of a Class A substance.

08/13/202208:20

INCIDENT22006090

B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26

FAYETTE ST

Cambridge Police responded to Fayette Street for a past breaking and entering on a motor vehicle.

08/13/202208:34

INCIDENT22006091

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

PUTNAM GDNS

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Putnam Avenue for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. As a result, a report was generated.

08/13/202209:22

INCIDENT22006092

BREAK INTO DEPOSITORY C266 S16

MADISON AVE

A resident of Madison Street reported on 8/12/22 an unknown person entered their unlocked vehicle and stole approximately $50 in cash and coins.

08/13/202209:35

INCIDENT22006093

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

JFK ST

The Cambridge Police responded to a restaurant on JFK Street for the report of an assault in progress. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival. A report was taken to document the incident.

08/13/202210:29

INCIDENT22006094

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MEMORIAL DR

A Cambridge resident reports the theft of items from her residence.

08/13/202211:04

INCIDENT22006096

MISC. REPORT TYPE

HARVARD ST

Cambridge Police responded to Harvard Street for a report of an animal bite.

08/13/202211:35

INCIDENT22006097

MISC. REPORT TYPE

BROADWAY

Cambridge Police responded to Fire Headquarters to retrieve found property.

08/13/202212:44

INCIDENT22006099

ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B

FRANKLIN ST

Officers took a report of a past assault, which occurred in the area of Franklin Street.

08/13/202212:56

INCIDENT22006102

A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A

BISHOP ALLEN DR

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Bishop Allen Drive and Inman Street for a fight in progress. After an investigation and interviewing witnesses, it was determined that during the fight, Jonathan Duncan, 35, 95 Tremont Street in Lynn, and Lens Altidor, 22, homeless out of Cambridge, were throwing bricks and gravel at each other. Both parties were arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. During searches, Altidor was found to be in possession of two bags of a white substance believed to be cocaine and Duncan was in possession of an off-white powder substance located in a half ripped dollar bill believed to be heroin. Altidor is additionally being charged with Possession of a Class B Substance. Duncan is additionally being charged with Possession of a Class A Substance.

08/13/202212:58

INCIDENT22006101

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Washburn Avenue resident reported they accidently left their purse on a table at a restaurant located at the 2400 block of Massachusetts Ave. The purse containing numerous bank/credit cards, ID, check, and money was stolen by an unknown individual.

08/13/202213:10

INCIDENT22006100

B&E MV IN DAYTIME FOR FELONY C266 S18

PUTNAM AVE

A person walked into the police to report a break into a motor vehicle on 8/08/22 at 7 a.m.

08/13/202213:50

INCIDENT22006103

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

NORFOLK ST

Cambridge Police responded to Norfolk Street for a threats report.

08/13/202214:20

INCIDENT22006104

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

BOLTON ST

A resident of Bolton Street reported an unknown person stole their scooter from the area of their residence.

08/13/202214:55

INCIDENT22006105

IDENTITY FRAUD

EARHART ST

An Earhart Street resident reports that they became the victim of identity fraud when someone made fraudulent charges and transferred money from their bank and brokerage accounts.

08/13/202215:52

INCIDENT22006106

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

WINDSOR ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Windsor Street residence for reports of a person with a knife. After an investigation, a knife was not located.

08/13/202217:27

INCIDENT22006108

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

SIDNEY ST

Cambridge Police responded to Sidney Street for a past larceny of a bicycle.

08/13/202220:45

INCIDENT22006112

MISC. REPORT TYPE

CRAIGIE ST

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Craigie Street to meet a person in regards to a cat.

08/13/202222:39

INCIDENT22006116

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

GORE ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Gore Street residence for a report of a past larceny. A report was generated

08/12/202200:55

INCIDENT22006050

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

PUTNAM AVE

Cambridge responded to the area of Putnam Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles.

08/12/202201:00

INCIDENT22006049

A&B C265 S13A

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to Cambridge Street for a report of a past assault. As a result, a report was generated.

08/12/202207:45

INCIDENT22006055

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

MARKET ST

Cambridge Police responded to Market Street for a past breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.

08/12/202208:47

INCIDENT22006057

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

WHITE ST

A Somerville resident reported their bicycle was stolen from the area of the White Street between 8/11/22 and 8/12/22.

08/12/202212:01

INCIDENT22006059

UNEMPLOYMENT COMP, FALSE IDENTITY FOR C151A S47

FOSTER ST

A Foster Street resident had her identity used for unemployment fraud.

08/12/202212:31

INCIDENT22006061

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

RINDGE AVE

ECC dispatched CPD units to Rindge Ave on a report of a past larceny.

08/12/202212:44

INCIDENT22006062

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

RINDGE AVE

ECC dispatched CPD units to Rindge Ave on a report of a past larceny.

08/12/202213:42

INCIDENT22006065

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

RINDGE AVE

A resident of Rindge Ave reports that someone did steal her registration sticker from her license plate while it was parked in the lot.

08/12/202213:45

TRAFFIC22006066

UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE * C90 S9

PROSPECT ST

Cambridge Police responded to Prospect Street for a minor motor vehicle crash involving a motorized wheelchair. There were no injuries. The driver was cited for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

08/12/202214:03

INCIDENT22006067

B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

HURON AVE

ECC dispatched CPD units to Huron Avenue on a report of a past breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.

08/12/202215:16

INCIDENT22006068

ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B

PROSPECT ST

Cambridge Police responded to Prospect Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers met with the reporting party and gathered necessary information for reporting purposes as the suspect was no longer on scene.

08/12/202216:24

INCIDENT22006073

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CLARY ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Clary Street residence for a report of a larceny. A report was taken.

08/12/202216:35

INCIDENT22006071

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

NEWTOWNE CT

A Newtowne Court resident reports that someone did steal her registration sticker from her license plate.

08/12/202216:36

INCIDENT22006072

UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE C90 S34J

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Massachusetts Ave. outside of Porter Sq. for an uninsured vehicle. Further investigation revealed the driver was operating the motor vehicle with a expired Inspection sticker. As a result, they were summonsed and charged with an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and No Inspection Sticker.

08/12/202217:20

INCIDENT22006075

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

ALBANY ST

A hit and run was reported on Albany Street.

08/12/202217:21

INCIDENT22006076

A&B C265 S13A

FRESH POND PKWY

Cambridge Police responded to Fresh Pond Reservoir for a disturbed person. It was determined that the involved individual had been the victim of a past assault and battery. A report was taken and person taken to a local hospital.

08/12/202217:55

INCIDENT22006079

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

GARDEN ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Garden Street address for a report of harassment. A report was taken.

08/12/202218:17

INCIDENT22006078

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

CAMBRIDGE PKWY

A Dorchester resident reports that someone damaged her laptop while staying at a hotel.

08/12/202219:50

INCIDENT22006080

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

MEMORIAL DR

Cambridge Police responded to a Cambridge business for a report of harassment.

08/12/202222:15

INCIDENT22006084

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

LEIGHTON ST

Cambridge Police responded to Leighton Street for a disturbance call between two residents. Officers were able to speak to both parties and come to a resolution. A report was taken.

08/12/202222:50

INCIDENT22006085

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

CAMBRIDGEPARK DR

Cambridge Police responded to a disturbance at a Cambridgepark Drive residence. The call for service was related to two dogs fighting one another. A report was taken.