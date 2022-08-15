Daily Log 8.14.2022
Cambridge Police Daily Log: August 12-14th, 2022
08/14/202202:47
INCIDENT22006119
VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A
WARE ST
Cambridge Police responded to the Ware Street for a report of a male and female arguing outside. After an investigation, Chazan Furtado, 24, 18 Ware Street in Cambridge, was placed under arrest for Vandalizing Property.
08/14/202209:09
INCIDENT22006121
B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
BROOKLINE ST
Cambridge Police responded to Brookline Street for a report of larceny from a motor vehicle.
08/14/202209:59
INCIDENT22006122
SHOPLIFTING OF SHOPPING CART C266 S30A
CAMBRIDGE ST
Units responded for a shoplifting.
08/14/202210:26
INCIDENT22006123
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
JAY ST
Cambridge Police responded to Jay Street for a reporting party wanting to report a hit and run. The witness stated they observed a motor vehicle crash into a parked, unoccupied motor vehicle, and failed to provide information. The witness had photos of the incident and the registration of the involved parties. The resident of Concord will be summoned for Leaving the Scene of Property Damage After a Motor Vehicle Accident.
08/14/202211:23
INCIDENT22006124
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
BINNEY ST
A resident of Binney Street reports that her bike was stolen from the bike storage area of the building.
08/14/202212:22
INCIDENT22006125
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
CLINTON ST
A Clinton St resident reported an unknown person took a package from his front porch. The suspect can be seen via the victim's Nest doorbell camera taking the package from the front porch and walking on Clinton Street towards Harvard Street.
08/14/202214:02
INCIDENT22006127
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
COLUMBIA ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Columbia Street residence for a past breaking and entering report.
08/14/202216:40
INCIDENT22006128
B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
INMAN PL
An Inman Place resident reported a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
08/14/202216:54
INCIDENT22006129
ASSAULT C265 S13A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Church Street for a report of a past assault.
08/14/202217:19
INCIDENT22006130
CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATION C265 S37
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police Department responded to a 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue business for an individual threatening staff.
08/14/202217:35
INCIDENT22006131
A&B ON +60/DISABLED C265 S13K F
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded for a fight in progress.
08/14/202217:36
INCIDENT22006132
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of threats being made.
08/14/202218:06
TRAFFIC22006134
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
LINNAEAN ST
Units responded to Mass Ave. and Linnaean Street for a report of a traffic complaint.
08/14/202218:13
INCIDENT22006135
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
PROSPECT ST
Cambridge Police took a report of a past larceny on Prospect Street.
08/14/202218:35
INCIDENT22006136
TRESPASS C266 S120
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to the area of the 1400 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of trespassing.
08/14/202219:58
INCIDENT22006137
MISC. REPORT TYPE
SOMERVILLE AVE
A non-Cambridge resident reported suspicious activity that occurred at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Pearl Street.
08/14/202221:02
INCIDENT22006139
CRIMINAL HARASSMENT
LINCOLN WAY
Cambridge Police responded to Lincoln Way for a harassing report.
08/14/202222:16
CITY SOLICITOR22006141
CITY SOLICITOR REPORT
FRONT ST
Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Mass Ave and Front Street for a motor vehicle crash where a City of Cambridge bike lane post was struck and damaged.
08/14/202223:08
INCIDENT22006142
CREDIT CARD FRAUD UNDER $1200 C266 S37B(G)
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a Massachusetts Avenue residence to take a report for credit card fraud. A report was generated.
08/13/202202:01
INCIDENT22006087
INDECENT EXPOSURE C272 S53
ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY
Officers responded to an Alewife Brook Parkway address for the report of two males urinating in public. An incident report was filed.
08/13/202204:38
INCIDENT22006088
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to the 700 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of two parties breaking and entering into a building. After an investigation, it was determined that both Edward Dean, 56, 280 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, and Porcha Smith, 39, 17 Allen Street in Randolph, had used a hammer – later found on Dean -- to gain entry into a locked building at night time. A search incident to arrest revealed a receipt with a brown powder substance consistent with heroin in Smith's belongings. Also found on during the search was multiple clothing items with the tags still attached. Inside the lobby where Dean was sitting, there was multiple empty opened packages.Dean will be charged with the following Breaking and Entering Night Time with intent to commit a felony, Larceny from a building and Possession of Burglarious Tools. Smith will be charged with Breaking and Entering Night Time with intent to commit a felony in violation and Possession of a Class A substance.
08/13/202208:20
INCIDENT22006090
B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26
FAYETTE ST
Cambridge Police responded to Fayette Street for a past breaking and entering on a motor vehicle.
08/13/202208:34
INCIDENT22006091
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
PUTNAM GDNS
Cambridge Police responded to the area of Putnam Avenue for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. As a result, a report was generated.
08/13/202209:22
INCIDENT22006092
BREAK INTO DEPOSITORY C266 S16
MADISON AVE
A resident of Madison Street reported on 8/12/22 an unknown person entered their unlocked vehicle and stole approximately $50 in cash and coins.
08/13/202209:35
INCIDENT22006093
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
JFK ST
The Cambridge Police responded to a restaurant on JFK Street for the report of an assault in progress. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival. A report was taken to document the incident.
08/13/202210:29
INCIDENT22006094
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
MEMORIAL DR
A Cambridge resident reports the theft of items from her residence.
08/13/202211:04
INCIDENT22006096
MISC. REPORT TYPE
HARVARD ST
Cambridge Police responded to Harvard Street for a report of an animal bite.
08/13/202211:35
INCIDENT22006097
MISC. REPORT TYPE
BROADWAY
Cambridge Police responded to Fire Headquarters to retrieve found property.
08/13/202212:44
INCIDENT22006099
ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B
FRANKLIN ST
Officers took a report of a past assault, which occurred in the area of Franklin Street.
08/13/202212:56
INCIDENT22006102
A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A
BISHOP ALLEN DR
Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Bishop Allen Drive and Inman Street for a fight in progress. After an investigation and interviewing witnesses, it was determined that during the fight, Jonathan Duncan, 35, 95 Tremont Street in Lynn, and Lens Altidor, 22, homeless out of Cambridge, were throwing bricks and gravel at each other. Both parties were arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. During searches, Altidor was found to be in possession of two bags of a white substance believed to be cocaine and Duncan was in possession of an off-white powder substance located in a half ripped dollar bill believed to be heroin. Altidor is additionally being charged with Possession of a Class B Substance. Duncan is additionally being charged with Possession of a Class A Substance.
08/13/202212:58
INCIDENT22006101
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A Washburn Avenue resident reported they accidently left their purse on a table at a restaurant located at the 2400 block of Massachusetts Ave. The purse containing numerous bank/credit cards, ID, check, and money was stolen by an unknown individual.
08/13/202213:10
INCIDENT22006100
B&E MV IN DAYTIME FOR FELONY C266 S18
PUTNAM AVE
A person walked into the police to report a break into a motor vehicle on 8/08/22 at 7 a.m.
08/13/202213:50
INCIDENT22006103
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
NORFOLK ST
Cambridge Police responded to Norfolk Street for a threats report.
08/13/202214:20
INCIDENT22006104
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
BOLTON ST
A resident of Bolton Street reported an unknown person stole their scooter from the area of their residence.
08/13/202214:55
INCIDENT22006105
IDENTITY FRAUD
EARHART ST
An Earhart Street resident reports that they became the victim of identity fraud when someone made fraudulent charges and transferred money from their bank and brokerage accounts.
08/13/202215:52
INCIDENT22006106
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
WINDSOR ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Windsor Street residence for reports of a person with a knife. After an investigation, a knife was not located.
08/13/202217:27
INCIDENT22006108
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
SIDNEY ST
Cambridge Police responded to Sidney Street for a past larceny of a bicycle.
08/13/202220:45
INCIDENT22006112
MISC. REPORT TYPE
CRAIGIE ST
Cambridge Police responded to the area of Craigie Street to meet a person in regards to a cat.
08/13/202222:39
INCIDENT22006116
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
GORE ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Gore Street residence for a report of a past larceny. A report was generated
08/12/202200:55
INCIDENT22006050
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
PUTNAM AVE
Cambridge responded to the area of Putnam Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles.
08/12/202201:00
INCIDENT22006049
A&B C265 S13A
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police responded to Cambridge Street for a report of a past assault. As a result, a report was generated.
08/12/202207:45
INCIDENT22006055
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
MARKET ST
Cambridge Police responded to Market Street for a past breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.
08/12/202208:47
INCIDENT22006057
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
WHITE ST
A Somerville resident reported their bicycle was stolen from the area of the White Street between 8/11/22 and 8/12/22.
08/12/202212:01
INCIDENT22006059
UNEMPLOYMENT COMP, FALSE IDENTITY FOR C151A S47
FOSTER ST
A Foster Street resident had her identity used for unemployment fraud.
08/12/202212:31
INCIDENT22006061
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
RINDGE AVE
ECC dispatched CPD units to Rindge Ave on a report of a past larceny.
08/12/202212:44
INCIDENT22006062
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
RINDGE AVE
ECC dispatched CPD units to Rindge Ave on a report of a past larceny.
08/12/202213:42
INCIDENT22006065
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
RINDGE AVE
A resident of Rindge Ave reports that someone did steal her registration sticker from her license plate while it was parked in the lot.
08/12/202213:45
TRAFFIC22006066
UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE * C90 S9
PROSPECT ST
Cambridge Police responded to Prospect Street for a minor motor vehicle crash involving a motorized wheelchair. There were no injuries. The driver was cited for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
08/12/202214:03
INCIDENT22006067
B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
HURON AVE
ECC dispatched CPD units to Huron Avenue on a report of a past breaking and entering to a motor vehicle.
08/12/202215:16
INCIDENT22006068
ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B
PROSPECT ST
Cambridge Police responded to Prospect Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers met with the reporting party and gathered necessary information for reporting purposes as the suspect was no longer on scene.
08/12/202216:24
INCIDENT22006073
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CLARY ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Clary Street residence for a report of a larceny. A report was taken.
08/12/202216:35
INCIDENT22006071
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
NEWTOWNE CT
A Newtowne Court resident reports that someone did steal her registration sticker from her license plate.
08/12/202216:36
INCIDENT22006072
UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE C90 S34J
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Massachusetts Ave. outside of Porter Sq. for an uninsured vehicle. Further investigation revealed the driver was operating the motor vehicle with a expired Inspection sticker. As a result, they were summonsed and charged with an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and No Inspection Sticker.
08/12/202217:20
INCIDENT22006075
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
ALBANY ST
A hit and run was reported on Albany Street.
08/12/202217:21
INCIDENT22006076
A&B C265 S13A
FRESH POND PKWY
Cambridge Police responded to Fresh Pond Reservoir for a disturbed person. It was determined that the involved individual had been the victim of a past assault and battery. A report was taken and person taken to a local hospital.
08/12/202217:55
INCIDENT22006079
CRIMINAL HARASSMENT
GARDEN ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Garden Street address for a report of harassment. A report was taken.
08/12/202218:17
INCIDENT22006078
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
CAMBRIDGE PKWY
A Dorchester resident reports that someone damaged her laptop while staying at a hotel.
08/12/202219:50
INCIDENT22006080
CRIMINAL HARASSMENT
MEMORIAL DR
Cambridge Police responded to a Cambridge business for a report of harassment.
08/12/202222:15
INCIDENT22006084
CRIMINAL HARASSMENT
LEIGHTON ST
Cambridge Police responded to Leighton Street for a disturbance call between two residents. Officers were able to speak to both parties and come to a resolution. A report was taken.
08/12/202222:50
INCIDENT22006085
ASSIST OTHER AGENCY
CAMBRIDGEPARK DR
Cambridge Police responded to a disturbance at a Cambridgepark Drive residence. The call for service was related to two dogs fighting one another. A report was taken.
