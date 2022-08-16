Read full article on original website
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
WATCH: Biden coughs heavily through signing ceremony following COVID-19 rebound
President Joe Biden's Tuesday remarks at a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act were punctuated by extremely heavy, repeated coughing.
Biden still testing positive for COVID, his doctor says
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the test was taken after Biden finished a light workout.
President Joe Biden accepts role Donald Trump and Barack Obama have previously held
President Joe Biden has joined the list of US presidents and other world leaders who have held the position of Honorary Chairman of the Presidents Cup. It was announced on Monday, Aug. 15 that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden ’s husband had accepted the role for the 2022...
New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden
As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
Jill Biden is 'feeling better' but still has cold symptoms: First lady's office gives update on her COVID battle as she continues her isolation on Kiawah Island
Jill Biden is feeling better as she recovers from covid but is still experiencing 'cold-like symptoms,' her office said on Wednesday. 'Dr. Biden is feeling a bit better today, though still experiencing cold-like symptoms,' her communications director Elizabeth Alexander told DailyMail.com in a statement. On Tuesday, Biden's office announced she...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid: W.House
US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and developed mild symptoms, the White House said Tuesday, two weeks after her husband Joe Biden contracted the virus for a second time. Jill Biden tested positive while on holiday in South Carolina, where she is staying at a private residence and will return to the White House after two consecutive negative tests, her aide said.
Former asthma sufferer Biden has cough, but not COVID, White House says
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to test negative for COVID-19 but is suffering its lingering effects, the White House press office said on Tuesday, after he coughed repeatedly through a speech on the South Lawn.
Biden arrives on secluded South Carolina island for week-long family vacation
President Biden flew to a South Carolina island for a vacation with his family Thursday, a trip that is expected to last at least one week. The Biden family will be staying at a private residence owned by a friend on Kiawah Island, a wealthy and secluded destination. The president's son, Hunter Biden, accompanied Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the Air Force One flight from Washington. Biden's daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau also attended.
Jill Biden Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Jill Biden to learn more about the first lady and wife of 46th US President Joe Biden.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Biden returns to D.C. to sign Inflation Reduction Bill and has cute little grandson Beau in tow! President leaves COVID-positive Jill behind to isolate on Kiawah Island
President Joe Biden helped his grandson Beau off of Air Force One when the Biden family landed back in Washington D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, finishing up a week-long vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. But they were missing one member - first lady Jill Biden, who tested positive for covid...
Jill Biden is 'steadily feeling better' after testing positive for COVID-19 on vacation
First lady Jill Biden is steadily recovering from COVID-19 but remains in self-isolation, her office announced Thursday. Biden tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, with her office saying she was experiencing mild symptoms. Doctors have prescribed her Paxlovid, and she will continue to self-isolate for at least five days.
