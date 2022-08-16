ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
South Carolina State
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Daily Mail

Jill Biden is 'feeling better' but still has cold symptoms: First lady's office gives update on her COVID battle as she continues her isolation on Kiawah Island

Jill Biden is feeling better as she recovers from covid but is still experiencing 'cold-like symptoms,' her office said on Wednesday. 'Dr. Biden is feeling a bit better today, though still experiencing cold-like symptoms,' her communications director Elizabeth Alexander told DailyMail.com in a statement. On Tuesday, Biden's office announced she...
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
AFP

First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid: W.House

US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and developed mild symptoms, the White House said Tuesday, two weeks after her husband Joe Biden contracted the virus for a second time. Jill Biden tested positive while on holiday in South Carolina, where she is staying at a private residence and will return to the White House after two consecutive negative tests, her aide said.
Fox News

Biden arrives on secluded South Carolina island for week-long family vacation

President Biden flew to a South Carolina island for a vacation with his family Thursday, a trip that is expected to last at least one week. The Biden family will be staying at a private residence owned by a friend on Kiawah Island, a wealthy and secluded destination. The president's son, Hunter Biden, accompanied Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the Air Force One flight from Washington. Biden's daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau also attended.
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Daily Mail

Biden returns to D.C. to sign Inflation Reduction Bill and has cute little grandson Beau in tow! President leaves COVID-positive Jill behind to isolate on Kiawah Island

President Joe Biden helped his grandson Beau off of Air Force One when the Biden family landed back in Washington D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, finishing up a week-long vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. But they were missing one member - first lady Jill Biden, who tested positive for covid...
