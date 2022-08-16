ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

mynewsla.com

Task Force Serves Warrants in LA Area Targeting Gangs

A multi-agency task force served search and arrest warrants throughout the Los Angeles area overnight targeting gang members and associates, authorities said Thursday. The operation included personnel from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, and various other agencies, Laura Eimiller of the FBI told City News Service. Suspects were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep

LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Local resident sworn in as CHP officer

Freddie A. De La Cerda, of Santa Clarita, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Altadena Area office. De La Cerda graduated from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills in 2011. After high school, he earned...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
palisadesnews.com

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Thank you to everyone who joined me on the Hike with A Cop event ( Will Rogers State Park) on Sunday, July 31 and the Coffee With A Cop event (Estate Coffee) on Sunday, August 7. We shared great ideas and had wonderful lighthearted conversations, I truly appreciate all of the support. I plan to set up more events in the future. I wanted to pass along some interesting information regarding West Los Angeles Area auto crimes. I met with West LA Auto Detectives and was given some pretty interesting information. The following information is for all of West LA (65 sq miles).
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakewoodcity.org

Safety alert on auto theft

During the COVID pandemic, home burglaries have dropped nationwide as people are at home more. But unfortunately, there’s been a corresponding increase in auto thefts and break-ins, as criminals refocus their nefarious efforts. The latest trend in vehicle thefts involve Kias (2011-21 models) and Hyundais (2015-21), which allow knowledgeable...
LAKEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Driver’s mental health deteriorated before crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, near Los Angeles was suffering from worsening mental health problems and had been involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment, prosecutors said Monday while seeking to deny her pretrial release. Nicole...
Canyon News

BHPD Investigating Shooting On North Cañon Drive

BEVERLY HILLS—Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that on Monday, August 15, at approximately 10:48 p.m., the Police Department received calls of a shooting in the 100 block of North Cañon Drive at Nusr-Et Steakhouse. Patrol Officers arrived...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Canyon News

Driver Arrested In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD—A vehicle was pulled over for an expired registration on August 13, that led to the discovery of a cocaine-like substance and possible explosive materials and the driver was arrested. The vehicle, which was being operated by an unlicensed driver, was stopped at Detroit Street and Fountain Avenue....
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland

Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Opinion: Los Angeles Transportation Plan Will Increase Driving

In an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times, founder of Streets for All Michael Schneider argues that despite a plan to build more than 100 miles of rail and new bus and bike lanes, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), with its current transportation plan, will encourage people to drive more miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital

POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

