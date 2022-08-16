ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

numberfire.com

Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night

New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

New York's Brett Baty taking over third base on Wednesday

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Baty will make his Major League debut after Deven Marrero was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Jake Odorizzi, our models project Baty to score 7.0 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 8/17/22

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #4 Braces – Delaware Park, R2 (1:00 PM ET) Braces will be hard to beat on these terms and is the selection. He’s had a good year since switching to the dirt, never out of the places on three starts, and can regain the winning thread. Midnight Trick drops in distance and can emerge best of the remainder, whilst Any Minute makes up the three. Bet Now at FanDuel.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Luis Patino on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Max Castillo and the Royals. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 9.0...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jorge Polanco sitting for Minnesota on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Polanco will move to the bench on Tuesday with Gilberto Celestino starting in center field. Celestino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Giants' J.D. Davis batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jonathan Davis in center field on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will patrol center field after Tyrone Taylor was left on the bench versus Dodgers' right-hander Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Davis to score 5.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Ty France sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. France will move to the bench on Wednesday with Carlos Santana starting at first base. Santana will bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and Los Angeles. numberFire's models project Santana for...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor batting eighth on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Jonathan Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 8.6 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto batting seventh for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Alberto will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Gavin Lux moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Arizona's Stone Garrett hitting in fifth spot on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett will make his first Major League start after Jake McCarthy was held on the bench versus Giants' left-hander Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Garrett to score 7.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Pirates' Bligh Madris batting eighth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Madris will start in right field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Greg Allen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Royals' Nate Eaton batting eighth on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Eaton will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Kyle Isbel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 6.9 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Royals' Nicky Lopez sitting on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Maikel Garcia starting at shortstop. Garcia will bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.5...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Brewers' Keston Hiura batting fifth on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hiura will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hiura for 10.3 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Red Sox starting Enrique Hernandez (hip) at shortstop on Tuesday night

Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez (hip) is batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will operate the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was held out with shin soreness. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
BOSTON, MA

