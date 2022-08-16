Read full article on original website
Paul Merson 'cannot believe' Chelsea haven't made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo - after they dropped their interest in the wantaway Man United star this summer - as he says striker 'ticks all the boxes' for Thomas Tuchel
Former Arsenal star Paul Merson insists Chelsea should sign Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo as he 'ticks all of their boxes'. The Portuguese superstar has made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer clear in pursuit of playing Champions League football and even missed the club's pre-season tour.
Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Darwin Nunez after Crystal Palace red card
Jurgen Klopp sends a warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Man Utd and Chelsea target Aubameyang refuses to address transfer future after finding flat tyre on £260k Ferrari
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG was asked about his future this morning - but was more bothered about the state of his car. The Barcelona star, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, had to deal with a flat tyre on his £260,000 Ferrari. Aubameyang, 33, arrived at Barcelona El...
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's system did not suit him at Chelsea
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's tactics did not suit him at Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag still wants five Man Utd signings before transfer window closes
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is not satisfied with his squad options and would like the club to strengthen in five positions before the transfer window closes.
Kylian Mbappe & Neymar feud 'threatening' to divide PSG squad
The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is threatening the divide the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Sevilla complete signing of Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou
Tanguy Nianzou has completed a transfer to Sevilla from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract.
Chelsea see €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid star
Chelsea have seen a €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho entering the last year of their contracts, a new midfielder could be a priority for Thomas Tuchel this summer. The midfield duo have been pivotal to Chelsea’s success in the...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms desire to buy Man Utd from Glazers
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Man Utd from the Glazer family.
Gary Neville names Louis Saha and Michael Essien as the two most underrated players he faced in the Premier League... admitting his ex-Man United team-mate 'destroyed him' at centre-back while branding the former Chelsea star a 'brilliant' midfielder
Gary Neville has named Michael Essien and Louis Saha as his most underrated Premier League players, in a discussion about three decades of the new top flight. Former Manchester United star Neville named the pair - including former Red Devil Saha - as the people who came to mind about the unsung heroes he faced while playing.
Mikel Arteta continues to re-shape his Arsenal squad as goalkeeper Alex Runarsson joins Alanyaspor on loan, following the likes of Nuno Tavares, Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette out of the Emirates doors
Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has joined Turkish side Alanyaspor on a season-long loan deal. The 27-year-old has found himself down the pecking order at the Emirates with the summer arrival of Matt Turner, who has been playing back-up to Aaron Ramsdale in the opening two games of the Premier League season.
Sweden ace Hurtig hails Arsenal move after club confirms the forward’s transfer from Juventus
LINA HURTIG says it is super exciting to move Arsenal with the club strengthening their attacking ranks before their season-opening duel with Manchester City. The WSL giants today announced the Sweden star's transfer from Juventus ending weeks of speculation. And the former Serie A ace has become the second Swedish...
Manchester City transfers: Acquiring Sergio Gomez shows Pep Guardiola's side can spend smart as well as big
Manchester City have remained busy in the summer transfer window, landing Spanish fullback Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht on Tuesday. After making 49 appearances for the Belgian club last season, the left back joins Pep Guardiola's team and adds instant, proven depth behind Joao Cancelo. A Spain U-21 player, he's played for Barcelona B, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund II, Huesca and Anderlecht, but gets his big move to the Etihad in a deal worth €13 million, according to ESPN. After missing out on Marc Cucurella, with the defender joining Chelsea from Brighton, Pep Guardiola now gets another player he knows well, and it's another addition that opponents will need to be wary of.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 2
The best goals from gameweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Alvaro Morata responds to Atletico Madrid exit rumours amid Man Utd interest
Alvaro Morata has responded to rumours of a move from Atletico Madrid to Man Utd.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's 'crazy' week of injuries like 'witch was in the building'
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's battle with injuries was like having a witch in the building.
Destiny Udogie hails move to Tottenham as a 'dream come true'
Destiny Udogie hails move to Tottenham as a 'dream come true'.
Liverpool not looking to sell Naby Keita this month despite player frustration
Liverpool have no plans to allow Naby Keita to leave this summer despite his unhappiness with how his 2022/23 season has started.
