Paul Merson 'cannot believe' Chelsea haven't made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo - after they dropped their interest in the wantaway Man United star this summer - as he says striker 'ticks all the boxes' for Thomas Tuchel

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson insists Chelsea should sign Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo as he 'ticks all of their boxes'. The Portuguese superstar has made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer clear in pursuit of playing Champions League football and even missed the club's pre-season tour.
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Chelsea see €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid star

Chelsea have seen a €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho entering the last year of their contracts, a new midfielder could be a priority for Thomas Tuchel this summer. The midfield duo have been pivotal to Chelsea’s success in the...
Gary Neville names Louis Saha and Michael Essien as the two most underrated players he faced in the Premier League... admitting his ex-Man United team-mate 'destroyed him' at centre-back while branding the former Chelsea star a 'brilliant' midfielder

Gary Neville has named Michael Essien and Louis Saha as his most underrated Premier League players, in a discussion about three decades of the new top flight. Former Manchester United star Neville named the pair - including former Red Devil Saha - as the people who came to mind about the unsung heroes he faced while playing.
Mikel Arteta continues to re-shape his Arsenal squad as goalkeeper Alex Runarsson joins Alanyaspor on loan, following the likes of Nuno Tavares, Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette out of the Emirates doors

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has joined Turkish side Alanyaspor on a season-long loan deal. The 27-year-old has found himself down the pecking order at the Emirates with the summer arrival of Matt Turner, who has been playing back-up to Aaron Ramsdale in the opening two games of the Premier League season.
Manchester City transfers: Acquiring Sergio Gomez shows Pep Guardiola's side can spend smart as well as big

Manchester City have remained busy in the summer transfer window, landing Spanish fullback Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht on Tuesday. After making 49 appearances for the Belgian club last season, the left back joins Pep Guardiola's team and adds instant, proven depth behind Joao Cancelo. A Spain U-21 player, he's played for Barcelona B, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund II, Huesca and Anderlecht, but gets his big move to the Etihad in a deal worth €13 million, according to ESPN. After missing out on Marc Cucurella, with the defender joining Chelsea from Brighton, Pep Guardiola now gets another player he knows well, and it's another addition that opponents will need to be wary of.
