ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie County, TX

Gillespie County elections office resigns due to threats, stalking

By Monica Madden
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYVtL_0hJAY5A500

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (Nexstar) — Citing threats and even stalking, all three employees at the Gillespie County elections office have resigned from their positions, leaving the office empty with less than three months before the primary election in November.

The Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post first reported the wave of resignations last Wednesday, after staff say they received numerous threats and in some cases, even stalking. Now former Gillespie County Elections Administrator Anissa Herrera told the Standard that after the 2020 election she was threatened, stalked and called out on social media.

“The year 2020 was when I got the death threats,” Herrera told the Post. “It was enough that I reached out to our county attorney, and it was suggested that I forward it to FPD (Fredericksburg Police Department) and the sheriff’s office.”

Conservative group finds ‘absolutely no evidence of widespread fraud’ in 2020 election

In the two years following the former president’s claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, these experiences are not totally abnormal for state election workers, according to a Texas Secretary of State Office senior staffer familiar with the matter.

A Thursday report from the U.S. House Oversight Committee showed similar threats to Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia, who sent a letter to representatives about violent threats made to both himself and his children.

“In Texas, ‘personal attacks on national media outlets’ led to alarming threats against an election administrator, including a social media call to ‘hang him when convicted for fraud and let his lifeless body hang in public until maggots drip out of his mouth’ and messages threatening his children, stating, ‘I think we should end your bloodline,'” the report read.

Josh Blank, director of research at the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, says that with the threats election workers are facing — coupled with an already difficult job — it is more surprising that additional election workers have not yet resigned.

“You’re asking people to do more work under greater scrutiny, and now, threats of physical violence. So it’s not so surprising that this sort of, you know, election workers has decided to resign.” Blank said.

Gillespie County voter Victoria McClure says that she was both shocked and not shocked that resignations occurred.

“If they’ve been receiving death threats, then I would too, because we’ve gotten to a point where the threats are not benign,” McClure said. “[In] the last election I was going to be a poll person, and they were talking to us about what to do if someone comes in and is violent. That’s not what happens in a civilized society.”

Sam Taylor, the assistant secretary of state for communications, said the state is already working with Gillespie County officials to help them move forward and prepare for the upcoming election.

“We have already committed to sending trainers from our office to ensure that the County will have the tools and resources they need to conduct a successful election in November,” he said in an email statement.

Many of the threats stemmed from President Donald Trump’s assertion that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. No evidence was found to prove these claims to be true, as found by numerous judges, secretaries of state and elections officials. The allegations have been refuted even by top Republicans — as high-ranking as former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and most recently, former Vice President Mike Pence and his legal team .

Taylor said he cannot recall a time in recent memory when an entire election office resigned, especially this close to an election. He called the threats “reprehensible” and suggested election officials should report any such threats to law enforcement.

“The integrity of our elections rests on the hard work of dedicated individuals ensuring all proper election laws and procedures are followed in each of Texas’ 254 counties,” Taylor said. “Unfortunately, threats like these drive away the very officials our state needs now more than ever to help instill confidence in our election system.”

Nexstar reached out to the Fredericksburg Police Department and the Gillespie County Sherriff’s Department to see if any such reports had been made by the elections staff. The sheriff’s department told us no such reports were made since 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
TEXAS STATE
texassignal.com

​​In Texas, The Lies About Election 2020 Won’t Go Away

The lies that permeated after the 2020 election have taken hold in almost every part of Texas, including ultra-red counties that Trump won by fifty points. Gillespie County, which is in the heart of hill country, now faces the daunting challenge of holding an election without an election administrator. According...
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: Town halls set after LCRA denies plan request

Along with a series of planned stories on water issues in the Highland Lakes, which kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the DailyTrib.com is following water news as it happens. For an up-to-date list of all the water stories, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Speakers...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fredericksburg, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Gillespie County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
William Barr
jambroadcasting.com

Fredericksburg City Council rejects Hotel Conference Center proposal

The Fredericksburg City Council rejected the request for a proposal on a Hotel Conference Center with a vote of 3-2 during its regularly scheduled Monday night meeting. The Fredericksburg City Manager began accepting written proposals for the potential development, financing, design, construction and operations last spring, hoping to attract more business space for the city.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Republicans#Election Fraud#Politics Local#Election Local#Fpd#State Office#Tarrant County Elections
mycanyonlake.com

Are the Canyon Lake Boat Ramps Open?

“Are the Canyon Lake boat ramps open?” It’s the number-one question visitors (and more than a few locals) ask each week. County boat ramps: Boat Ramp #5 is closed due to low lake levels. Ramp #7 is closed. Ramp #22 is closed. Expect other closures in the near future.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Newest Marble Falls subdivision to include commercial space

Another subdivision is planned for the southeast corner of the Texas 71-U.S. 281 intersection near where the Gregg Ranch and Thunder Rock developments are now under construction. Legacy Crossing will include 100 acres of commercial space as well as 1,342 single-family homes, 264 multi-family units, 150 mixed-use townhome units, six public parks, and more than 3 miles of interconnected walking trails.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Three-vehicle crash on Texas 16 South leads to two deaths

Two people died at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, after a car drifted into an oncoming lane resulting in a three-vehicle accident. A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated a 1997 Infinity I30 drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 after its driver, Shana Ann Bates, of Kerrville, told Troopers she dropped a drink onto the passenger side floorboard and tried to pick it up. This caused her vehicle to drift across the center strip and enter the northbound lane.
KERRVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 16, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, treats for teachers, an “American Idol” contestant from San Antonio, makeup for busy moms and places where kids eat free. Instead of an apple for the teacher, make it an apple pie! Tootie Pie Co. in Boerne shares their treats for teachers and menu items from their new dessert trailer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road

An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Aug. 17 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 1:50 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 108 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy